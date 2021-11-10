Residents protest landfill operations, but city has no plan to declare emergency

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The Department of Emergency Management does not believe that this rises to the level of an emergency because the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) has advised the city and its citizens there is no immediate impact to health,” Eads said. “Even if this city did declare an emergency, it does not mean the city or its residents can seek any sort of financial help.

“I know not many people in this room like me,” Eads told the crowd. “I understand having to make tough decisions. I’ve been out there at night; I’ve been out there in the daytime. It smells horrible. I have never once denied that. This city — since Dec. 17 of last year — has done everything in its power to resolve this as quickly as possible. We immediately called in the experts when we knew this was a bigger situation than we’d ever had in the past.”

He added that every decision is discussed with council members and done with their approval, and the plan is to continue following the directives of city consultants, connecting the gas wells and installing pumps to get water out of the landfill.

“This is a big issue affecting the whole community — Virginia and Tennessee,” Mayor Anthony Farnum said after the meeting. “At times like this, we need to remember who we are as a community, focus on coming together and working together to figure it out.”