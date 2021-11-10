Residents protest landfill operations, but city has no plan to declare emergency

BRISTOL, Va. — During a sometimes heated Tuesday meeting, Bristol Virginia City Manager Randy Eads said the city has no plan to declare an emergency over the city landfill but will continue working to address the odor problems.
The Bristol Virginia City Council meeting was preceded by a protest outside City Hall, where about 20 people carried signs and chanted “dump the dump.” Once inside, many of them came to the podium to express frustration over the odors disrupting their lives.
The Rev. Sam Weddington of First Presbyterian Church was one of several speakers who urged the council to declare a state of emergency over landfill emissions as part of its response to public concerns.
“So many residents of Bristol have to live this terrible reality that seems to be escalating. The intensity is increasing as is the frequency,” Weddington said, saying people are living with “exhaustion and trauma.”
“This is an emergency, and I am here to plead with this council to see the situation for what it truly is. You have the power to acknowledge reality and do something about it,” Weddington said, adding council members have a “duty” to declare a state of emergency.
However, Eads rejected that claim in his presentation to council, after discussing the process with the city fire chief and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.
“The Department of Emergency Management does not believe that this rises to the level of an emergency because the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) has advised the city and its citizens there is no immediate impact to health,” Eads said. “Even if this city did declare an emergency, it does not mean the city or its residents can seek any sort of financial help.
“I know not many people in this room like me,” Eads told the crowd. “I understand having to make tough decisions. I’ve been out there at night; I’ve been out there in the daytime. It smells horrible. I have never once denied that. This city — since Dec. 17 of last year — has done everything in its power to resolve this as quickly as possible. We immediately called in the experts when we knew this was a bigger situation than we’d ever had in the past.”
He added that every decision is discussed with council members and done with their approval, and the plan is to continue following the directives of city consultants, connecting the gas wells and installing pumps to get water out of the landfill.
“This is a big issue affecting the whole community — Virginia and Tennessee,” Mayor Anthony Farnum said after the meeting. “At times like this, we need to remember who we are as a community, focus on coming together and working together to figure it out.”
Contractor SCS Engineers arrived at the landfill last week and began work to connect the new gas wells drilled to try and collect escaping landfill gases, Eads said during his presentation.
“The wells are being connected, but it’s going to take time. Our hope is that this is resolved by mid-December,” Eads said. “I don’t know if this is going to correct the issue, but I do know this one time the city is listening to the experts. We have to listen to those experts, and sometimes the only way through a crisis is to get through the crisis.”
The city also plans to put out a request for proposals to hire a third consultant to look over all of the steps taken thus far and for future advice, Eads said.
“We’ve talked about that a few times. I think it’s a good thing to take a step back and take a 30,000-foot view, and is everything we’ve been doing the right thing? The city manager mentioned listening to the experts, and there were times in the past the city did not listen to experts because we thought we knew better ourselves, and it did not work out so well,” Farnum said. “With this being such a big issue, it’s important to be able to assess and make sure we are doing everything we need to be doing.”
