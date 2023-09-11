BRISTOL, Tenn. — Carrying cards containing the names of people who died in New York City on Sept. 11, Eleanor Spruill and numerous other local residents donated blood Monday in their honor.

Spruill, a Bristol, Tennessee resident, attended the Marsh Regional Blood Center’s 9/11 Memorial Blood Drive, which was held in a parking lot outside of the Bristol Dragway.

“I’m a return donor,” said Spruill, wearing a previous year’s blood drive T-shirt and holding cards with the names of three men who died in the terrorist attack. “These gentlemen were killed on 9/11. I donate in their honor.”

Spruill, who is married to a veteran of the Vietnam War, said she believes it is always important to donate.

“If you donate on 9/11, or any time you’re eligible, it is very, very important,” Spruill said.

The names of Gerald Thomas Atwood, 38; John Bentley Works, 36; and Sean Patrick Tallon, 26, were printed on the three cards. The three men died as a result of the attack on the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.

“Remember, let’s not forget,” Spruill said.

Spruill said donating blood is an easy process. The hardest part is having to endure a prick to the finger, she said.

“Marsh Regional has it set up, so you just flow through it,” she said. “They are really friendly and there are great snacks at the end.”

Just before noon, Steffanie Sukel, director of Marsh Regional, said the day’s turnout had been great.

“A lot of people have been coming out, a lot of people that remember that tragic day,” she said.

Donors spotted under the tents Monday included first responders from the Bristol Tennessee Fire Department, health professionals in scrubs, military veterans and other local residents in everyday attire.

The goal Monday was to collect more than 200 units of blood, Sukel said. Each person typically donates one pint of blood, which can save up to three lives and takes less than an hour, according to Marsh Regional.

“Unfortunately, you never know when something is going to happen that will require a large amount of blood or a small amount of blood,” Sukel said. “Unless it affects you personally, sometimes you don’t know about it. It’s so important to have that inventory on our shelves.”

The blood center, which is part of the Ballad Health system, uses about 120-150 units of blood every day.

Each blood drive, such as the annual 9/11 event at Bristol, “is a huge, huge impact.”

Donors on Monday were provided with special name cards, such as the ones Spruill carried as she boarded the donation bus, to honor those who lost their lives. Afterwards donors were also given a snack and a special edition T-shirt.

The first 150 donors were also given a special swag bag.

“In the weeks after Sept. 11, 2001, people wanted to help in whatever way they could, so they came out in droves to give blood,” Sukel said. “We wanted to honor that selflessness, so we began the 9/11 Memorial Blood Drive to give our community members the chance to continue the legacy of saving lives through blood donation. This is an annual drive that really lets the generosity and heroism of our region shine.”

Marsh Regional supplies blood to 21 regional medical facilities, all regional cancer centers and five air rescue bases in Tennessee, Virginia and Kentucky.

Marsh Regional’s blood supply remains at critical levels for all blood types, driving an urgent need for blood and blood product donations in the region, according to a news release from Marsh. Products such as platelets aren’t collected on mobile units, but donors can make an appointment at any Marsh Regional blood donation center.

To give blood, donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health, the news release states. People with a cold, sore throat, fever, flu or fever blisters or those who are taking antibiotics are not eligible to donate. Donors should eat a well-balanced meal before giving blood, the release states.

Those who were unable to attend Monday’s drive can visit marshblood.com or call 423-408-7500 for information on future events or schedule an appointment in Bristol, Kingsport, or Johnson City.