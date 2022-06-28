 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Residents debate banning library books

  • Updated
Some school librarians fed up with book bans are organizing and fighting back

Mary Woodard, president of the Texas Library Association, and her team launched an anonymous hotline on December 2021 to offer support to school librarians facing book challenges in Texas.

 CNN

Residents of Washington County talked about banning books and keeping God in the lives of children at Tuesday’s meeting of the Washington County Board of Supervisors.

Janice Reeves, who lives on Court Street in Abingdon, spoke in favor of the funding for the public library yet was against banning of books in Washington County.

The county “would be going down a slippery slope by banning books,” Reeves said. “Banning and burning of books” is a hallmark of “fascism.”

For Reeves, reading a book about people who are different, teaches readers “how alike we are,” she said. Banning books would make the county “a laughingstock,” Reeves said.

Talk of banning a book called “Lawn Boy” from the Glade Spring Public Library has come to the attention of the supervisors by public speakers at recent meetings. Speakers at earlier meetings requested that “Lawn Boy” be removed from the library, including Washington County Commissioner of Revenue Mark Matney.

To start taking away books because of two or three people’s opinions should not be allowed, speaker Carol Yates said. Yates spoke as a mother and said her favorite place growing up was in the library.

“To hear people talking about banning books just drives me insane,” she said. “That may be taking away someone’s place, someone’s magical place.”

Jane Johnson of Bristol, Virginia, said, “Pornography does not belong in the library — especially for children.”

Christal Trivett-Presley, an author and former Honaker resident now living in Alvarado, spoke on how libraries contain books that can help you decide what kind of person you want to be and what kind of career you want to have.

If you don’t agree with the idea presented in a book, “don’t check it out,” she said. But, taking away that option is taking away “freedom of speech,” she added. “I think it’s dangerous territory taking away the stories of people.”

jtennis@bristolnews.com

