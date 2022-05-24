Residents call for more info from Bristol Virginia City Council over landfill

BRISTOL, Va. — Improving communication regarding the city landfill took center stage Tuesday during the Bristol Virginia City Council meeting.

During the public comment portion of the meeting, more than one resident requested the city pass along more information regarding the landfill, which has been at the center of widespread odor and emission complaints for more than a year. Mayor Anthony Farnum said the city plans to improve.

“We need to strive to continue to improve, and I think we’ll find ways to do that,” Farnum said after the meeting. “We’ve heard from the community that they want information. We need to communicate better, and it’s our job to listen, so we’re going to work on that.”

Improving communication with the community was one of 10 recommendations made by a panel of landfill experts in its April 25 report to the city and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.

City Manager Randy Eads said city officials and consultants are currently digesting that report.

“Right now our experts, DEQ, everyone is trying to absorb what the expert panel has suggested and come up with a solution. Once a solution is come up with by our engineers, we’ve got to present that solution to DEQ, and they’ll have to sign off on it before we move forward,” Eads said.

DEQ is requesting an action plan be submitted to them on or before July 6, and city consultant SCS Engineers expects to meet that deadline, Eads said.

The 11-member panel made 10 primary recommendations to address landfill issues, including the construction of a sidewall odor mitigation system, improving the performance of existing gas extraction wells, eliminating emissions from the landfill surface, installing a system to measure landfill temperatures, installing at least five dedicated monitoring wells and extraction wells, installing a temporary geo-synthetic cover over the entire landfill and developing a stormwater management plan.

Eads also reviewed past communication efforts, including some that resulted in death threats.

“In April or May, I began having meetings with citizens in these council chambers before meetings, until the point in September when my life was being threatened and people’s lives at the landfill were being threatened — based on the situation at the landfill — and I had to stop that,” Eads said. “I was on Facebook until about September, trying to communicate with people about what was going on, and I would get threats via Facebook on my life or on my property.”

The city manager had previously declined to publicly discuss those threats.

He also noted the city maintains a website that has been updated regularly.

“We have attempted to communicate as much information about this landfill as soon as we get it. If there is something imperative for the public to know about, it is on the website as soon as we can get it,” Eads said.

Some future steps will take time, he said.

“Over the next year we’re going to continue to get data and give it to the experts, give it to our consultants and engineers so that they can come to some conclusion as to how we move forward,” Eads said. “The landfill is not closing tomorrow. It’s not closing a month from now. It may not close six months from now because their [experts] own report says not to close it until we get things under control. If we close it before it gets under control, we’re doing nothing but creating an environmental disaster for the city to deal with 10 years from now. We’ve got to fix it, and we’ve got to fix it right.”

Eads called the landfill a “monumental disaster.”

In other action, the council voted 4-0, with one member absent, to finalize the city’s fiscal 2022-23 operating budget. The $59.8 million general fund budget includes alterations approved earlier this month, including funding two additional positions and benefits at the sheriff’s office ($130,000), maintaining the judicial alternative sentencing program for at last another year ($238,400) and granting an additional $23,000 to both Believe in Bristol and the Birthplace of Country Music.

