Residents ask Va. DEQ to revoke Bristol's landfill operating permit

The letter calls for the “immediate revocation” of the city’s landfill operating permit and cites violations issued by DEQ, states that the landfill operation poses a health and environmental hazard and pointed to concerns about possible contamination of air, water or groundwater.

It cites previous instances of state intervention in other landfills and calls the Bristol situation more serious.

“We are left with no other conclusion than to request immediate revocation of the permits necessary to allow operation of the landfill as a disposal site of municipal waste,” the letter concludes. “Any further addition of municipal waste is just adding more problems for tomorrow and next month and next year and the year after that.

“Proper closure of the landfill is the only alternative that will ensure protection for the public and improve the quality of life of citizens of the Twin Cities,” the letter concludes.

The DEQ didn’t immediately respond Thursday to a Bristol Herald Courier request for comment and confirmation of whether it received the correspondence.