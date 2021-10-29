Residents ask Va. DEQ to revoke Bristol's landfill operating permit

BRISTOL, Va. — Three Twin City residents on Thursday formally asked the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality to revoke the operating permit of the Bristol Virginia landfill.
In a letter to agency Director David Paylor and copied to elected officials and agencies in both Virginia and Tennessee, the writers outline their concerns with the city’s handling of the landfill in the wake of widespread odor and health complaints and urged the state to take immediate action.
The five-page letter was signed by Don Evans, the Rev. Sam Weddington and Rufus Morrison.
Residents on both sides of the state line have been dealing with strong odors on a regular basis and related health concerns throughout this year.
The city recently completed drilling a series of gas wells and is poised to begin connecting the wells to capture excess landfill gas and reduce or eliminate the smell.
City officials and its consultants have said it would take years to design a plan and properly close the landfill, given the uniqueness of its design in a quarry.
“There is abundant evidence that landfill conditions are and will continue to degrade,” the letter begins. “Ongoing remediation efforts have accelerated emissions and put the landfill in a more precarious condition that threatens the public health and safety of the Twin Cities.”
The letter calls for the “immediate revocation” of the city’s landfill operating permit and cites violations issued by DEQ, states that the landfill operation poses a health and environmental hazard and pointed to concerns about possible contamination of air, water or groundwater.
It cites previous instances of state intervention in other landfills and calls the Bristol situation more serious.
“We are left with no other conclusion than to request immediate revocation of the permits necessary to allow operation of the landfill as a disposal site of municipal waste,” the letter concludes. “Any further addition of municipal waste is just adding more problems for tomorrow and next month and next year and the year after that.
“Proper closure of the landfill is the only alternative that will ensure protection for the public and improve the quality of life of citizens of the Twin Cities,” the letter concludes.
The DEQ didn’t immediately respond Thursday to a Bristol Herald Courier request for comment and confirmation of whether it received the correspondence.
On Wednesday, the DEQ issued a written statement noting the agency has issued three notices of alleged violations regarding the landfill and continues working with the city. It also said the gas wells were drilled at “DEQ’s direction,” and it would continue working with the city to connect them to the system.
DEQ notices were issued in February, August and September related to its gas utility flare, inaccurate record keeping in monitoring reports of gas well temperatures and oxygen concentration levels — information that could indicate subsurface issues.
City officials have acknowledged the notices and say they are taking corrective action.
“DEQ takes these matters very seriously and we are fully committed to protecting health and the environment in all communities,” DEQ Director David Paylor said in the statement. “DEQ regional and central office staff have been actively engaged with air sampling efforts in communities on both sides of the state line and are working in conjunction with the Environmental Protection Agency and the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry to ensure communities are protected against any potential harm.”
In its statement, DEQ said its staff regularly visits the landfill to observe the ongoing work.
“To date, DEQ has observed only very wet and high decomposition of organic waste, which may factor into elevated temperatures and odors. DEQ technical staff have noted improved management of well system infrastructure and anticipate steady progress as more wells continue to come online,” the agency said in its statement.
