Residential drug treatment facility planned for Dickenson

CLINTWOOD, Va. — A Kentucky-based addiction recovery firm plans to open a new facility in Dickenson County.

Addiction Recovery Care, which provides comprehensive treatment services for those suffering substance abuse disorder, announced plans Wednesday to establish Wildwood Recovery Center at a Chip Mill Road site near the town of Clintwood, according to a written statement.

A groundbreaking event is being planned for this spring. Construction is expected to begin this year with the facility expected to open in early 2024.

“Addiction Recovery Care has extensive experience delivering substance use disorder treatment in neighboring eastern Kentucky. There, we have pioneered a successful treatment model providing the vocational and educational opportunities that people need for long-term recovery and that our communities need to strengthen their workforces and grow their economies,” Tim Robinson, founder and CEO of Addiction Recovery Care, said in the statement.

Headquartered in Louisa, Kentucky, ARC operates more than 30 treatment programs across eastern and central Kentucky.

ARC’s nationally recognized “Crisis to Career” model is a four-phase, year-long program that combines substance use disorder treatment, primary care, counseling and peer support with life skills, education and job training to set up clients for long-term success, according to the statement.

Since opening its first residential treatment center in 2010, ARC has served more than 50,000 clients. Wildwood Recovery Center is the company’s first announced out-of-state facility.

“Like eastern Kentucky, Dickenson County is part of a region that has been hit especially hard by the addiction crisis. Unlike eastern Kentucky, however, treatment options are limited for individuals with substance use disorder. We are excited to bring our crisis to career model to a community that will benefit greatly from having access to these services,” Robinson said.

Plans include two 7,000-square foot administrative buildings and six 1,900-square foot dormitories, allowing ARC to serve up to 96 individuals at any given time. The residential facility will initially serve only male clients, but ARC hopes to expand the campus in the future to also include a women’s facility. Within its first year of operation, Wildwood Recovery Center will create approximately 30 new local jobs, according to the statement.

The site is part of a parcel that was purchased by the Dickenson County Industrial Development Authority in 2021.

The project is being funded, in part, by a $4 million loan awarded by the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority. An additional $2 million loan for the project was awarded by the Virginia Small Business Financing Authority. All remaining funding will be provided by the Dickenson County Board of Supervisors, Town of Clintwood and other county entities, according to the statement.

“I am pleased Dickenson County will now have a residential substance use treatment center for the region; an area hit hard by our country’s addiction crisis,” said U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-9th. “Comprehensive treatment services for individuals with substance use disorders are critical in helping Americans beat their addictions, rebuild their lives and reenter the workforce so they may reach their God-given potential.”

Dana Cronkhite, Dickenson County director of economic development, has a background in mental health and previously worked in the behavioral health industry.

“ARC’s ‘Crisis to Career’ treatment model has proven to be effective in their 30-plus facilities throughout Kentucky by providing people and families the tools needed to give them hope for a better future. I am eager for our community to learn more about this all-encompassing program and the long-term success and benefits that it carries, not just for the individual, but for our region and the Commonwealth of Virginia as a whole,” Cronkhite said in the statement.