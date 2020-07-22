BRISTOL, Va. — A new state report showing average per-pupil spending for every school in Virginia gives school leaders a clearer picture of how resources are allocated, Bristol Virginia Superintendent Keith Perrigan said Tuesday.
This week, the Virginia Department of Education issued new information for each division showing per-pupil expenditures of local, state and federal funds for fiscal 2018-19 at school, division and state levels. Previous figures showed only division and state averages.
The statewide average is $12,111 per pupil, including local, state and federal dollars, while that figure averages $10,655 across all six city schools, state figures show. Totals include teacher salaries, technology, textbooks and other instructional costs except capital expenditures.
Washington-Lee Elementary was the only city school to approach the state average, at $12,004 per pupil. Highland View Elementary ranked second among elementary spending, with an average of $11,435.
Federal Title 1 funding — provided to divisions for students living at or below the poverty level — accounts for much of that difference, with an average of $2,208 per pupil at Washington-Lee and $1,892 at Highland View.
Virginia Middle School had average per-pupil spending of $9,923, including $909 in federal funding, according to the report.
“What I think this report tells us is we have the appropriate level of focus at the two schools with the highest poverty rates in elementary, but we need to re-look at how we’re spending at the middle school to ensure we’re providing equitable services there,” Perrigan said.
Virginia Middle School is accredited with conditions by the state due to achievement gaps in English, which were identified through standardized testing.
“Virginia Middle, the school that has not earned full accreditation, we’re not spending as much per-pupil there. We’re going to dig deeper into that to figure out why that is. It could be a product of the years of experience of our teachers,” Perrigan said.
Virginia High was at $11,670, which is primarily due to more experienced, highly compensated teachers, Perrigan said.
Average per-pupil spending was $9,922 at Van Pelt Elementary — including $1,263 in federal funds — and $9,259 at Stonewall Jackson, including $1,263 in federal dollars.
“As we advocate for increases in at-risk funding for divisions with higher rates of poverty, this report allows us to drill down at the school level to make sure we’re making those accommodations in our own district,” Perrigan said.
City schools rank fourth among Southwest Virginia systems in most money spent per student, but all area systems lag behind the state average. Lee County has the highest per-pupil spending average at $11,188, followed by Dickenson and Buchanan counties.
Lee also receives the most average federal funding in the region, at $1,518 per pupil, followed by Bristol at $1,207. Nine area divisions receive more federal funds than the state average.
“Distilling per-pupil expenditure data down to the school level was a challenge for both the department and our school divisions,” state Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane said in a written statement. “But I believe it was a challenge well worth undertaking as parents and other members of the public are now able to see how local, state and federal funds flow to the building level. This new transparency will help inform important conversations across the state about equity in meeting the needs of all learners.”
