Report: Landfill emissions not hazardous

BRISTOL, Va.— A new report shows emissions from the Bristol, Virginia landfill are impacting quality of life more than public health, but raises red flags regarding benzene levels.
The public health report was prepared by Green Toxicology, a privately owned laboratory located in Brookline, Massachusetts. The report was commissioned by the Bristol Tennessee City Council in response to widespread public complaints regarding odors and related health issues stemming from the Shakesville Road landfill.
Issued Friday, the Green report is the most recent evaluation of the landfill, which has been the subject of public and government scrutiny and prompted some public calls for its closure.
“Measured and estimated concentrations of volatile organic compounds in several samples of ambient air near (and on) the Bristol Virginia landfill are elevated in benzene, but are otherwise typical of ambient air in similar small cities in the U.S.,” according to the report summary.
“Odors aside, it does not appear that potentially hazardous air pollutants are present at sufficient concentrations in Bristol, Tennessee neighborhood air to constitute health hazards; although the measured concentrations of benzene do range up to 15 times higher than typical long-term averages for small cities in the U.S.,” according to the report. “In Bristol, Virginia, nearer to the landfill, the measured concentrations (which are all short-term) may be up to seven times higher still. We understand that U.S. EPA has gathered additional data.”
EPA officials took air samples on both sides of town during six weeks in June and July then returned in October to gather additional readings.
The EPA report from the summer found volatile organic compounds were “detected in several of the samples collected. The samples were collected at a variety of locations. They vary in both duration and location,” but none at levels that were “concerning.”
The EPA hasn’t yet released its October findings, but preliminarily the results were “fairly consistent” with data from the summer and showed nothing “surprising or concerning,” EPA on-scene coordinator Myles Bartos told the Herald Courier at that time.
The Green report is considered preliminary. An additional report is planned once the October EPA findings are finalized.
Air samples were taken at five sites on Nov. 16, and strong odors were reported at three.
“Airborne concentrations of one pollutant — benzene — do skew higher than those typically found in ambient air in the U.S.; but, based on data to date, not so extremely high as to pose significant risks of developing irreversibly adverse effects unless these elevated concentrations were to persist for many years to come,” according to the report.
Benzene, a colorless, flammable liquid that floats atop water, is among the 20 most commonly used chemicals in the U.S. It is found in crude oil and used in manufacturing chemicals, plastics, petroleum, lubricants, rubbers, dyes, detergents and pesticides, according to the American Cancer Society. It is a known carcinogen that many are exposed to through cigarette smoke or in industrialized settings.
“Our conservatively estimated benzene concentrations in some neighborhoods close to the landfill are within health-based benchmarks established by the Virginia DEQ and U.S. EPA, but are indeed elevated relative to typical ambient air in small U.S. cities,” according to the new report. “Our conservative estimates are also somewhat higher than guidelines established by ATSDR [Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry], although please note again that we do not have a complete dataset yet, and will re-evaluate this issue once U.S. EPA’s October 2021 data become available.”
Rev. Sam Weddington of Bristol, Tennessee, who has been active in speaking out against the landfill and efforts to aid residents, said the information regarding benzene stood out.
“I think the report shows us some things we didn't know. Portions of our city are being exposed to 15-22 times the average levels of benzene in the ambient air when compared with other cities our size in the U.S.,” Weddington said in a message to the Herald Courier.
“It also shows us that there are serious quality of life issues for us all to consider as we move forward. Simply put, do we wish to live in a community that smells of garbage and acrid chemicals constantly? While the landfill doesn't pose an immediate health hazard, it does present a long-term harm. I look forward to seeing it fixed and shut down,” Weddington wrote.
Issues with pumps and mixing the gradient and leachate water are also considered a likely source for benzene entering the city’s wastewater treatment system.
“In and around the Bristol landfill, benzene in ambient air apparently comes primarily from a gasoline (or similar fuel) leak somewhere that enters the quarry in groundwater, rather than from the municipal solid waste contents of the landfill,” the report said. “Data from ‘gradient water’ (which is primarily groundwater that enters the quarry) at the landfill indicate that this benzene-contaminated plume first entered the quarry about five years ago, and is now also contaminating the leachate.”
The new report cites other aspects likely contributing to the odor problem.
“Taken together, then, it appears that: leachate mismanagement is a significant source of malodors; the exothermic subsurface reactions are also sources of odors; the composting area did not appear to be significant source of malodors at the time of Trinity’s sampling program, although a compost-like smell has been reported on at least one occasion; mining of old waste at the formerly closed portion of the landfill is not currently a source of odors.
“Mining of municipal solid waste landfills typically generates malodors, but, lacking historic data, we cannot determine whether this was or was not the case at the Bristol landfill,” according to the report.
The report notes the emissions from possible subsurface reactions are contributing odors, but the “malodors themselves do not constitute hazardous conditions, even though they do harm people’s quality of life.”
