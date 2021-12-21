Report: Landfill emissions not hazardous

“It also shows us that there are serious quality of life issues for us all to consider as we move forward. Simply put, do we wish to live in a community that smells of garbage and acrid chemicals constantly? While the landfill doesn't pose an immediate health hazard, it does present a long-term harm. I look forward to seeing it fixed and shut down,” Weddington wrote.

Issues with pumps and mixing the gradient and leachate water are also considered a likely source for benzene entering the city’s wastewater treatment system.

“In and around the Bristol landfill, benzene in ambient air apparently comes primarily from a gasoline (or similar fuel) leak somewhere that enters the quarry in groundwater, rather than from the municipal solid waste contents of the landfill,” the report said. “Data from ‘gradient water’ (which is primarily groundwater that enters the quarry) at the landfill indicate that this benzene-contaminated plume first entered the quarry about five years ago, and is now also contaminating the leachate.”

The new report cites other aspects likely contributing to the odor problem.