Repaving on State Route 93 in Sullivan County may impede traffic

Repaving work on State Route 93 in Sullivan County beginning Monday, June 27, may have an impact on traffic.

A press release from TDOT said beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, paving operations will begin on State Route 93 between State Route 1 (US 11W/Stone Drive) and the Tennessee/Virginia state line.

Motorists should expect delays as trucks enter and leave the work zone. Some local business entrances may have direct access temporarily limited depending on the locations of crews.

Paving operations are expected to be complete by 7 p.m. each day. This work is expected to be complete on or before Sept. 30.

This schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution as workers will be present.