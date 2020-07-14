U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Tuesday.
The congressman was informed of the test results Tuesday, according to a news release.
“Upon developing possible symptoms, he took the test over the weekend and has since been self-isolating. Although he does not currently have significant symptoms, he will continue to self-isolate as he performs his duties on behalf of Virginia’s Ninth Congressional District,” the release states.
