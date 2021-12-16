Renovations planned for Lonesome Pine Hospital

BIG STONE GAP, Va. — Ballad Health is investing $9.3 million for renovations and expansions on the Lonesome Pine Hospital campus in Big Stone Gap.

The investment is part of Ballad Health’s vision to facilitate long-term, sustainable health care at Lonesome Pine and includes the purchase of the neighboring Armory building from the town of Big Stone Gap, Ballad said in a news release. Lonesome Pine Hospital is a 60-bed acute care facility that opened in 1973.

“We’re very excited about the opportunities this investment can bring to Big Stone Gap and all of Southwest Virginia,” Ballad Health Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said in the release. “By making these investments, Ballad Health is showing a continued commitment to Southwest Virginia. This will be the beginning of important advancements in health care for not only Big Stone Gap, but the entire Southwest Virginia region.”

About $1.5 million of the $9.3 million investment will fund renovations in the Lonesome Pine emergency department. The project will improve patient flow and visibility while also expanding the existing triage space. The renovations will update the space to a more modern, patient-friendly environment, the release states.