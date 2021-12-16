Renovations planned for Lonesome Pine Hospital

BIG STONE GAP, Va. — Ballad Health is investing $9.3 million for renovations and expansions on the Lonesome Pine Hospital campus in Big Stone Gap.
The investment is part of Ballad Health’s vision to facilitate long-term, sustainable health care at Lonesome Pine and includes the purchase of the neighboring Armory building from the town of Big Stone Gap, Ballad said in a news release. Lonesome Pine Hospital is a 60-bed acute care facility that opened in 1973.
“We’re very excited about the opportunities this investment can bring to Big Stone Gap and all of Southwest Virginia,” Ballad Health Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said in the release. “By making these investments, Ballad Health is showing a continued commitment to Southwest Virginia. This will be the beginning of important advancements in health care for not only Big Stone Gap, but the entire Southwest Virginia region.”
About $1.5 million of the $9.3 million investment will fund renovations in the Lonesome Pine emergency department. The project will improve patient flow and visibility while also expanding the existing triage space. The renovations will update the space to a more modern, patient-friendly environment, the release states.
Additionally, renovations will update the existing acuity adjusted unit, which provides a treatment model to allow for all stages of patient care, from admission to discharge. The facility will maintain 14 inpatient and observation beds. The updates will improve the unit’s function and flow to better accommodate patient needs and optimize patient results, according to the release.
“The changes to the emergency department and acuity adjusted units will not only upgrade the look of the facility,” said Shannon Showalter, Ballad Health’s chief of operations in Wise, Lee and Dickenson counties. “The new layout will also give us easier access to patients, which improves patient safety and leads to better outcomes.”
Also included in the plan is $7.2 million to repurpose the former Armory building to accommodate additional offices for medical providers as well as an after-hours clinic with weekend and late week-day hours. The site will also become home to an expanded sports medicine program, complete with physical therapy and wellness services.
“To improve the overall health of the community, access to a primary care provider is critical, and Ballad Health’s recent investment in the former Armory building will help us better serve the Big Stone Gap community with that need,” said Dr. Mark Patterson, president of Ballad Health Medical Associates.
Construction at Lonesome Pine Hospital is expected to begin in the spring of 2022.