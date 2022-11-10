Remnants of Nicole to bring rainy, breezy weather to the area

Tropical Storm Nicole hit Florida as a Category 1 hurricane just south of Vero Beach early Thursday.

Friday, the remains of the storm are expected to impact the weather of the greater Bristol region with soggy weather stretching from Friday morning until sometime Saturday.

As much as an inch of rain is expected to fall on Friday, Charles Dalton, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Morristown, Tennessee, said.

“I would say your chances of seeing the sun are pretty close to zero,” Dalton said. “It will probably be cloudy for most of the day Saturday, as well. It probably will be Sunday until you see the sun again.”

Nicole’s remnants are expected to bring Bristol about 3/4 –inch of rain between 2 and 6 p.m. Friday, Dalton said.

Friday’s winds could gust to as much as 45 mph at elevations above 3,000 feet.

The storm’s path will move from the mountains of Georgia to the North Carolina-Tennessee border on Friday and pose flooding for North Carolina, Dalton said.

“The best chance for more significant rainfall will be from mid-day Friday. And we’ll see some rain Friday afternoon,” Dalton said.

No flood watches are expected for the Tri-Cities, according to Dalton.

“There’s no real heavy rain. Not a lot of flooding concerns — just a breezy, rainy day,” Dalton said.

“By the time it makes it this far north, it will lose its tropical characteristics. It won’t be a tropical storm anymore,” Dalton added.

The wide swath of the rain will sweep the Mid-Atlantic from the Atlantic Ocean to the West Virginia and Kentucky.

Friday’s high will be 71.

Once Nicole slips through the region, a cold front is expected to follow bringing Bristol cool days in the 40s and 50s plus freezing weather overnight with a low of 25 forecast for Sunday.