Region's vaccination rate near lowest in nation

Officials with Ballad Health have continually stressed that the longer that much of this region remains unvaccinated, the more likely it is that virus variants will continue to plague area residents, just as the most recent delta variant has.

Each subsequent variant typically is more contagious and causes more serious impacts, especially on the unvaccinated, Ballad physicians have repeatedly said.

Cases, hospitalizations

At the same time, this region’s rate of new COVID-19 cases is gradually declining, and the number of hospital inpatients dipped below 200 this week for the first time since Aug. 17.

On Wednesday, Ballad Health reported 188 inpatients in its hospitals, a 10% decline from last Thursday, following a 21% decline the week prior. Wednesday’s total includes 47 people in intensive care units, with 37 of them on ventilators. The system reported more than 120 new admissions during the past week and 158 discharges, which include patients who died.