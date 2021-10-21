Region's vaccination rate near lowest in nation

With just 44% of this region’s residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19, if Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia were a state, it would rank 48th nationally in vaccination rates, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Nationwide, 57% of the total U.S. population, or more than 189 million people, are fully vaccinated — with either two shots of Pfizer or Moderna, or a single injection of Johnson & Johnson.
Two states report more than 70% of their population fully vaccinated, and 13 more states, plus the District of Columbia, report between 60% and 69% of their residents are fully vaccinated, according to rankings on Becker’s Hospital Review, a medical website that compiles CDC data.
Overall, 35 states and the district report at least 50% of residents are fully vaccinated.
Virginia ranks 12th nationally with 62.2%, or 5.3 million residents, fully vaccinated, while Tennessee ranks 43rd with about 47%, or 3.2 million people, fully vaccinated.
This region, however, ranks nearer the state of Alabama, which is 48th out of 51, with 44% of its residents fully vaccinated. Only Wyoming, Idaho and West Virginia are lower, with West Virginia ranked last at 40.8%.
More than 44% of the region’s total population is fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, but half of 10 East Tennessee counties remain below 40%, with Hancock and Johnson counties ranking near the bottom statewide, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
Hancock County is at 30%, Johnson at 33.6%, Carter and Hamblen at 38.3% each and Hawkins at 39.1% fully vaccinated.
Regionwide, only Washington County, Tennessee, ranks above 50%, at 54.6%, while Sullivan is at 47.8% fully vaccinated.
Three localities in far Southwest Virginia also remain below 40%, with Lee County ranked last in the state at 35.2% of its total population fully vaccinated, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Nine localities rank in the 40% range, topped by Washington County at 48.6% and the city of Bristol at 46.9%.
New COVID-19 Cases: Oct. 14-20
|Location
|Cases
|Positivity
|Fully Vaccinated
|Bristol
|25
|7.70%
|46.90%
|Buchanan 58
|58
|7.00%
|43.70%
|Dickenson
|27
|5.40%
|42.60%
|Lee
|79
|10.50%
|35.20%
|Norton
|0
|13.20%
|40.60%
|Russell
|70
|10.30%
|44.50%
|Scott
|101
|29.20%
|42.30%
|Smyth
|113
|10.30%
|46.10%
|Tazewell
|67
|10.00%
|38.50%
|Washington
|128
|12.50%
|48.60%
|Wise
|130
|18.20%
|40.60%
|Wythe
|52
|13.50%
|38.90%
|Total
|850
New COVID-19 Cases: Oct. 14-20
|Location
|Cases
|Positivity
|Fully Vaccinated
|Carter
|120
|14.80%
|38.30%
|Cocke
|124
|12.00%
|45.20%
|Greene
|227
|13.90%
|41.90%
|Hamblen
|115
|11.00%
|38.30%
|Hancock
|27
|19.60%
|30.00%
|Hawkins
|208
|19.60%
|39.10%
|Johnson
|33
|16.90%
|33.60%
|Sullivan
|354
|22.30%
|47.80%
|Unicoi
|34
|16.30%
|47.50%
|Washington
|217
|12.70%
|54.60%
|Total
|1,459
The Mount Rogers Health District, which includes the city of Bristol and Washington, Smyth and Wythe counties, ranks below Virginia state averages in vaccination rates.
“We know our communities are tired of COVID-19, are tired of quarantining, and are tired of the disruption to the normal school/after-school activities of their children,” Breanne Forbes Hubbard, Mt. Rogers population health manager, said in a statement. “The absolute best way to ensure you and your family can prevent getting sick and avoid quarantine is to get vaccinated. COVID-19 vaccines are available at your local health department, many health care providers and pharmacies.”
This region’s vaccination rate rose by less than half of one percentage point during the past week. Further, it stood at 42.6% on Oct. 1 and 40.6% on Sept. 16 after crossing the 40% threshold on Sept. 8.
Officials with Ballad Health have continually stressed that the longer that much of this region remains unvaccinated, the more likely it is that virus variants will continue to plague area residents, just as the most recent delta variant has.
Each subsequent variant typically is more contagious and causes more serious impacts, especially on the unvaccinated, Ballad physicians have repeatedly said.
Cases, hospitalizations
At the same time, this region’s rate of new COVID-19 cases is gradually declining, and the number of hospital inpatients dipped below 200 this week for the first time since Aug. 17.
On Wednesday, Ballad Health reported 188 inpatients in its hospitals, a 10% decline from last Thursday, following a 21% decline the week prior. Wednesday’s total includes 47 people in intensive care units, with 37 of them on ventilators. The system reported more than 120 new admissions during the past week and 158 discharges, which include patients who died.
One trend is unchanged. On Wednesday, 90% of Ballad’s total COVID inpatients — 170 of 188 — were unvaccinated, and the rate was even higher among its sickest patients. All but two of 45 patients in ICUs — 96% — and all but one of patients on ventilators — 97% — were unvaccinated. This average has remained nearly constant since the most recent surge began in midsummer.
There have been 57 COVID-related deaths during the past week and 182 since Oct. 1.
Ten Northeast Tennessee counties reported 1,459 new cases of COVID-19 during the past seven days, an 11% decline compared to more than 1,600 the week before, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
There are nearly 2,400 people currently suffering from COVID-19 across those 10 counties, including more than 600 in Sullivan County, nearly 200 in Carter County, 179 in Hawkins County and 366 in Washington County. This week’s number of active cases is down 22.5% compared to the prior week.
Ballad Health: Oct. 14-20
|Date
|Inpatients
|ICU
|Ventilators
|Pediatric
|Admitted
|Discharged
|Patients under investigation
|Oct. 14
|209
|59
|55
|2
|17
|32
|7
|Oct. 15
|200
|55
|50
|2
|17
|26
|10
|Oct. 18
|204
|57
|49
|3
|42
|37
|8
|Oct. 19
|198
|48
|38
|3
|36
|42
|9
|Oct. 20
|188
|47
|37
|2
|11
|21
|8
Sullivan County recorded Northeast Tennessee’s highest testing positivity rate, at 22.3% — meaning more than one in five people tested were positive for COVID-19 out of an average of 347 tests daily. Sullivan has added 55.1 new cases daily over the past two weeks, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
Hawkins and Hancock counties were at 19.6%, compared to the regional average 14.7%.
There were 850 new cases diagnosed during the past week in 10 Southwest Virginia counties and two cities, including 130 in Wise County, 128 in Washington, 113 in Smyth and 101 in Scott, which reported a 29.2% testing positivity rate — double the regional average. Wise County’s seven-day testing average was 18.2%.
