Region's COVID rate, cases continue to diminish

Gov. Ralph Northam on Wednesday touted Virginia’s ranking 10th nationally for percentage of …
Newly diagnosed cases of COVID-19 are diminishing at a much faster rate across this region than hospitalizations of the most seriously afflicted.
The Tennessee Department of Health reported a 46.2% decline in new cases across 10 Northeast Tennessee counties during the past week compared to the week prior. There were 746 new cases diagnosed in Northeast Tennessee during the period, down from over 1,450 the week before.
Sullivan County registered 217 new cases, Greene had 132 and Washington County in Tennessee had 99, according to TDH.
Nearly 1,700 active cases remain across Northeast Tennessee, including over 460 in Sullivan County, over 200 in Washington County and nearly 300 in Greene County.
For the first time since spring, the number of new cases in less densely populated Southwest Virginia nearly equaled its Tennessee neighbors, with 746 new cases during the past week. That compares to 850 the week prior, a less dramatic 12.2% decline, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Smyth, Washington and Wise counties each reported 100 or more new cases while Smyth and Scott counties recorded some of the region’s highest seven-day testing positivity rates — each at 14%, meaning one in seven people tested is positive for the novel coronavirus. The region’s seven-day average fell to 12.2%.
There have been 56 COVID-related deaths during the past seven days and 238 for the month of October.
On Wednesday, Ballad Health System was treating 180 COVID positive inpatients in its hospitals — the lowest number since Aug. 16. An additional 74 were being treated at home through telehealth and the system’s Safer at Home program, bringing the day’s total to 254.
Forty-seven patients were being treated in intensive care units Wednesday with 39 on ventilators, which is the most in a week. The ICU census had declined as low as 39 last Friday with 32 on ventilators.
Ballad’s total COVID census declined 7.3% this week compared to the week before, treating an average of 185 inpatients during the past week compared to 200 per day during the week prior.
For the first time since late July, there were no pediatric COVID patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital.
“There is still virus circulating in the region, and we’re still getting new hospitalizations daily,” said Jamie Swift, Ballad’s chief infection prevention officer. “We have to keep ensuring that we’re doing things to slow down the spread of COVID so we don’t end up where we’ve been previously.”
The health system averaged 26 new COVID admissions daily during the past week.
“Our peak was so high, coming down is going to take a while. There is still significant strain on our health care workers,” Swift said. “The patients we have are younger, sicker, and they’re staying with us a long time. You kind of see that in our daily numbers as they seem to plateau for a week at a time now. We’re certainly not coming down as fast as we went up.”
During previous surges, Ballad’s inpatient counts typically declined sharply about three weeks after reaching a peak. In January, for example, Ballad topped out at 361 inpatients on Jan. 5 and that week the average daily head count was 346. Three weeks later, its average daily census was 144.
During the current delta variant surge however, Ballad reached its single-day peak of 413 inpatients on Sept. 8 in a week when the average was 379 patients per day. Three weeks after that, the inpatient average was 313 for the week. The single-day census first dipped below 200 on Oct. 19.
One trend has remained constant since summer, when this most recent surge began — well over 90% of all inpatients are unvaccinated. On Wednesday, 167 of 180 inpatients — 93% — were unvaccinated. All but three ICU patients and all but two patients on ventilators are also unvaccinated, according to information from the health system.
Ballad also announced Wednesday it is canceling its biweekly COVID news briefings, but “continues to vigilantly monitor the COVID-19 situation” in the region and “will announce any further updates or changes as they become necessary,” according to a statement.
