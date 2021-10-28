Region's COVID rate, cases continue to diminish

“Our peak was so high, coming down is going to take a while. There is still significant strain on our health care workers,” Swift said. “The patients we have are younger, sicker, and they’re staying with us a long time. You kind of see that in our daily numbers as they seem to plateau for a week at a time now. We’re certainly not coming down as fast as we went up.”

During previous surges, Ballad’s inpatient counts typically declined sharply about three weeks after reaching a peak. In January, for example, Ballad topped out at 361 inpatients on Jan. 5 and that week the average daily head count was 346. Three weeks later, its average daily census was 144.

During the current delta variant surge however, Ballad reached its single-day peak of 413 inpatients on Sept. 8 in a week when the average was 379 patients per day. Three weeks after that, the inpatient average was 313 for the week. The single-day census first dipped below 200 on Oct. 19.

One trend has remained constant since summer, when this most recent surge began — well over 90% of all inpatients are unvaccinated. On Wednesday, 167 of 180 inpatients — 93% — were unvaccinated. All but three ICU patients and all but two patients on ventilators are also unvaccinated, according to information from the health system.

Ballad also announced Wednesday it is canceling its biweekly COVID news briefings, but “continues to vigilantly monitor the COVID-19 situation” in the region and “will announce any further updates or changes as they become necessary,” according to a statement.

