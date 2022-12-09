Region's COVID cases, hospitalizations deaths rising

Local hospitalizations due to COVID-19 climbed 40% during the past week — nearly equaling the number of flu patients hospitalized — while deaths due to COVID rose 175% over the same period, as this region sees the start of a holiday surge.

Ballad Health System reported treating 115 COVID-positive inpatients on Friday, compared to 82 on Dec. 2. That is the most since late September when a mid-summer surge was finally lessening its grip on the region. Twelve patients were being treated in intensive care with four on ventilators. There were no pediatric COVID patients on Friday, Ballad reported.

Ballad has averaged between 70 and 90 COVID inpatients during the previous two months, system scorecards show.

“We’re definitely seeing a post-Thanksgiving increase. The numbers are not huge but certainly higher than what we’ve seen in the past little bit,” Jamie Swift, Ballad’s director of infection prevention, said.

This doesn’t appear to be on the scale of surges during the past two Decembers, she said.

“There is potential for cases to increase as we continue to have indoor gatherings, Christmas is soon upon us. There is potential for numbers to level out or even increase a little bit more. We’re watching those numbers carefully. We’re not expecting a huge surge as we’ve experienced in years past but, obviously, we don’t want to see those numbers go up at all,” Swift said.

The region recorded 33 deaths due to COVID-19 in recent days, also equaling the total number of deaths reported during the week of Sept. 23 and nearly triple the 12 reported one week ago.

“That is an important reminder COVID is still a very serious disease with significant implications beyond just respiratory illness,” Swift said. “People are still getting infected, people are still being hospitalized and we continue to have deaths attributed to COVID.”

The rise, including nearly 1,500 new cases of COVID-19, comes at the same time the region is experiencing the worst flu season in many years.

“We look at it as one picture with the increase in COVID cases and hospitalizations; we’re certainly seeing a significant increase in flu cases and flu hospitalizations. We’ve seen RSV hospitalizations. All of those combined are straining health systems across the nation … This is the highest we’ve seen flu in a long time, RSV cases have gone down and there are several other respiratory viruses circulating as well.”

Ballad was treating 117 flu hospital inpatients Friday.

“As high as flu cases are now, it’s not going to go down overnight. Based on the level of circulation in the community, we’ve got at least several more weeks of continued spread,” Swift said. “What we don’t know is this truly an early season that will peak soon or is it an early season and a long season where we’ll continue to see these high levels of spread through January and February when we typically see it. And we don’t know.”

Region-wide, 1,066 new COVID cases were diagnosed across Northeast Tennessee with more than 420 in Southwest Virginia, according to the health departments of each state.

In Tennessee, Sullivan County reported nearly 300 new COVID cases; Washington County had 249, Carter County had 150 and Hawkins County had 97 during the period from Nov. 27-Dec. 3, the most recent data available from the Tennessee Department of Health.

Those levels are well below early December 2020 and 2021 when this region was overrun with COVID-19 and hundreds were hospitalized.

“For the week of December 3, 2022, the highest rate of positive tests was seen in the Blountville-Sullivan metro,” according to TDH, which noted all 13 of the state’s health regions reported increases in positive cases compared to the prior week.

This region’s seven-day average for positive results on COVID tests was 8.8% — meaning less than one person in 10 who is tested was positive for the virus but Tennessee figures lag nearly a week behind Virginia. Even with that, rates were much higher across Northeast Tennessee, with Carter at 19.4%, Washington at 17.2% and Sullivan at 14.1% testing positivity.

The Centers for Disease Control identified Carter, Unicoi and Washington counties as having high community levels of spread, while Sullivan was listed as having a medium level.

Across Virginia, 15 health districts are reporting a surge of cases but none are in Southwest Virginia. Surge areas include central and northern Virginia this week, but 30 health districts — including Cumberland Plateau — report COVID case growth this week.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Virginia are at the highest rate since September 20, expect a 35% increase in two weeks, according to the latest modeling released Friday by the University of Virginia Biocomplexity Institute.

“Influenza hospitalizations are up significantly as well. Flu cases now account for almost half of respiratory illness hospitalizations in Virginia. Continued growth by both may tax the hospital system in the coming weeks,” according to the report. “Variant proportions have evolved as expected, with BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 dominating new growth. Growth of BF.7 and BN.1 has stagnated.”

The report shows two scenarios forecasting COVID cases increasing through January.

The CDC lists five local Virginia localities, including Dickenson, Russell, Scott and Smyth counties and the city of Norton as having high community rates. The city of Bristol and Washington County are among four classified as medium by the CDC.

Border communities have the highest positivity rates in Southwest Virginia, with Washington County at 16.4%, Scott County at 14.4% and the city of Bristol at 13.1%, all with high numbers of tests. Washington County administered almost 500 tests in the past week.

Swift encouraged anyone who hasn’t, to get a flu vaccine as soon as possible.

“I can’t stress the flu shot enough. The good news is the strain that is circulating right now is in the vaccine so it should be a good match and provide good coverage. It will certainly help keep symptoms milder; it will help keep you out of the hospital if you do contract the flu. As high as our flu activity is in the region, it is certainly not too late to get that flu shot,” she said.

COVID-19 cases, positivity, spread levels and deaths

Nov. 27-Dec. 3, 2022

Cases Per. Comm. Deaths

Carter 150 19.4% High 2

Cocke 59 13.6% Low 0

Greene 84 6.5% Low 3

Hamblen 72 10.3% Low 1

Hancock 10 9.4% Low 0

Hawkins 97 11.6% Med 4

Johnson 23 14.8% Low 1

Sullivan 298 14.1% Med 7

Unicoi 24 8.7% High 0

Washington 249 17.2% High 4

NETN 1,066 22

Dec. 2-9, 2022

Cases Per. Comm. Deaths

Bristol, Va. 30 13.1% Med 1

Buchanan 10 3.8% Low 2

Dickenson 33 8.7% High 0

Lee 22 6.4% Med 0

Norton 16 6.9% High 0

Russell 46 9.5% High 0

Scott 54 14.4% High 0

Smyth 56 10.3% High 1

Tazewell 32 9.8% Low 1

Washington 79 16.4% High 3

Wise 27 4.9% Med 2

Wythe 21 11.9% Low 1

SWVA 426 11

Sources: Tennessee & Virginia Health Departments, CDC