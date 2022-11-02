Region should expect another COVID-19 holiday surge

November has traditionally kicked off a holiday seasonal surge of COVID-19 and health experts are bracing for another.

For the past two years the period from mid-November through January has seen massive numbers of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. With colder weather, indoor activities and gatherings, another surge seems likely, according to Jamie Swift, Ballad Health System’s chief infection prevention officer.

“Based on what we know about COVID, we do expect another increase around the Thanksgiving-Christmas holidays. We do expect numbers to go back up but it’s very hard to predict. There are several variants that are spreading. Thankfully the ones off of omicron seem to not be causing increased hospital admissions; certainly we’re not seeing ICU admissions.

“We’re not sure what that surge will look like; if it is going to be just cases, if it’s going to be a surge in the hospitals. There is a lot we’re trying to work through and predict the best we can,” Swift said.

This region experienced its first summer surge this year with sharp increases in hospitalizations and deaths in July and August before slowly declining in September and October.

On Wednesday, Ballad was treating 71 COVID patients in its hospitals including eight in intensive care units with four on ventilators. That’s down from 83 last Friday when 11 were in ICUs.

Eighteen area residents died last week due to COVID-19. Nearly 800 have died since March.

Cases are surging in the LENOWISCO health district of Virginia Wednesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health, while slow growth is reported in the Mount Rogers district and declining in the Cumberland Plateau district

The University of Virginia modeling forecasts sharp rises in cases in November and December in the LENOWISCO and Mount Rogers health districts – peaking in mid to late December – while the surge in the Cumberland Plateau district is forecast to start later and peak in January.

“Case rates and hospitalizations across the commonwealth remain low,” according to the UVa, report. “But early signs suggest Virginia may be headed into a period of new growth … Modeling continues to suggest the possibility of another major winter surge.”

Most Southwest Virginia counties had a medium level of community spread Wednesday with only Buchanan and Tazewell counties classified as having low levels.

In Northeast Tennessee, only Unicoi County has a high level, while Sullivan, Carter, Washington and Hawkins counties were classified as medium, according to the CDC. All other Tennessee counties except two were listed as low levels.

Swift urged people to get the new bivalent COVID booster shot that is currently available.

“I think one of the best things the community can do right now is go get that bivalent booster. We’ve not seen a great uptick of that vaccine across the nation. The new vaccine is recommended for anyone age 5 and up who has received the primary series,” Swift said. “It’s a new take on the vaccine in that it has the original strain protection but also the omicron is in there. Getting that booster now would really put us in a better position as we expect to see cases go up the next couple of months.”

Nationwide, only 7.3% of the U.S. population age five and older have received the latest booster. That compares to 12.6% in Virginia.

Swift blamed part of the slow response on “confusion.”

“The previous booster before this, there were certain age ranges and high-risk patients and never really open to everybody. People that I talk to really aren’t even aware there is now a booster that is recommended for everyone who’s had their series,” she said. “Obviously there is COVID fatigue. People just don’t want to think about it and I think that plays into it some. I think it’s more a lack of awareness and understanding. It’s available at local pharmacies; many of our physicians have it. You can get that booster and get protected before the holidays.”

The surge looms in a region currently experiencing high rates of influenza and RSV, a respiratory disease among babies and young children.

Flu has hit hard and early. Our flu cases are doubling week over week. We are seeing significant spread of flu, RSV cases are up and pediatric admissions with RSV are up,” Swift said.

“It’s happening nationally. Everybody seems to be having a very early flu season. We typically don’t see peak flu numbers until January or February. We started seeing flu in September and October, and we are doubling or tripling week over week with a significant spread of flu across our community,” Swift said.

Last week, across all Ballad testing sites, there were 877 positives. For Sunday and Monday of this week they documented 446 positives in two days.

“This flu vaccine seems to be a good match to the vaccine so another reason to get the vaccine this year,” she said, adding it is “readily available” at pharmacies, health departments and physician offices.