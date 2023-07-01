Editor's Note Staff writer Joe Tennis offers up a sampling of unusual opportunities for this weekend, ranging from MoonPies to patriotic pups to cornbread ... lots of cornbread. Page A11

Fourth of July celebrations are set to explode across the Mountain Empire and Northeast Tennessee with community events extending all weekend through Tuesday night.

And things will be popping, as there are no less than 21 opportunities to see fireworks lighting up the night sky.

Look in downtown Bristol on Tuesday evening for the 23rd annual Star Spangled July 4th Celebration. The party will include vendors and music by Fritz and Co., at 7 p.m., followed by fan favorite Scythian at 8:30 p.m., at Anderson Park in Bristol, Tennessee.

“We’re old fashioned. We like celebration holidays on the holiday,” said Terry Napier, director of parks and recreation for Bristol, Tennessee.

Bristol’s bash features a parade down State Street at 5 p.m., followed by the community celebration including a salute to veterans and culminating with fireworks at 10 p.m.

Some of the region’s largest celebrations and largest crowds will be found across in Northeast Tennessee.

Kingsport’s second annual Red, White and Boom includes a concert by rock legends Cheap Trick (“I Want You to Want Me”) and Music City Stones on Saturday with music at Centennial Park starting after 6:30 p.m.

Other events include a parade along Center Street at 10 a.m. Fireworks start at 9:45 p.m.

Jonesborough celebrates with Historic Jonesborough Days featuring craft vendors on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.

Look for a concert on Saturday with Hannah Dasher, playing country and western at 8:45 p.m., and Shotgun Willie will be on stage from 8 to 10 pm., on Sunday. Fireworks are scheduled for Sunday at 10 p.m.

Elizabethton has selected Saturday for its celebration at the Covered Bridge Park, starting at 4 p.m. with a bike ride, dog show, beauty pageant and a musical tribute to REO Speedwagon. Fireworks will follow at 9:30 p.m.

Johnson City hosts the 36th annual Pepsi/Food City Independence Day celebration on Monday. The party will be at Freedom Hall Civic Center starting at 4 p.m. with food trucks, kids’ activities and an outdoor beer garden.

An evening of concerts kicks off with George Birge at 6 p.m., Matt Stell at 7 p.m., Thompson Square at 8:20 p.m., and Southern Rebellion closes the night out at 10:20 p.m..

One of the region’s largest fireworks shows is scheduled from 9:55 to 10:15 p.m.

Beyond Bristol, you’ll find holiday happenings all weekend across Southwest Virginia from Abingdon to Wytheville.

Abingdon hosts a party on Saturday in and around the Fields-Penn House, the Abingdon Visitors Center, at the corner of Cummings Street and Main Street. It all starts at 1:30 p.m. with a corn hole tournament near Ransburg Drive and the Abingdon Farmers Market pavilion.

Look for costumed historical re-enactors; magic shows by Dave Vaught; and music by Caitlin Krisko and the Broadcast. Fireworks start at 9:45 p.m.

BULLET — Damascus celebrates on Monday with a 7 p.m., show by local rock legends Phantom, playing your favorite oldies from the 60s to the 90s, at the town park. Fireworks begin after 9:30 p.m.

BULLET — Saltville celebrates Saturday with a 3 p.m. parade followed by music by Dirt Creek Band, Minute Men and Double Tap, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fireworks start at 10 p.m.

BULLET—Chilhowie features a Saturday car show from 4 to 7 p.m., and a stage featuring music by Phantom at 7 p.m.

BULLET—Marion hosts a car show and concert by Mark Larkins at Riverbend Park —with free watermelon — on Tuesday July 4, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BULLET—Wytheville brings Fourth of July’s party on Tuesday with music at 4 p.m. by Jared Stout Band and Low Water Bridge Band plus Pony Bradshaw. Look for craft vendors and craft beer. The fireworks are set to occur after 9:30 p.m.

Across Virginia’s Heart of Appalachia region, even more parties dot the map over the next few days. Sample these:

BULLET—Lebanon welcomes country band Confederate Railroad (“Jesus and Mama”) on Saturay at 6:30 p.m., with opening act Steel Cookin’ at the Tommy Bryant Stadium. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

BULLET—Honaker holds its party at Honaker Elementary School on Saturday at 4 p.m. with live music, food trucks and vendors. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

BULLET—Cleveland selects Monday to stage a celebration at the Cleveland Recreation Center with live music, food, kids’ games, a parade at 5:45 p.m. and fireworks beginning after dark.

BULLET—St Paul waits until Tuesday at noon to holds its Fourth of July bash with free pool admission, free watermelon, bingo, cake walk and food vendors. Fireworks begin after dark.

BULLET—Big Stone Gap hosts an “Extravaganza” from Saturday to Tuesday with various events. Highlights include a beach party starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday; gospel music at 7 p.m. at Miners Park on Sunday; a pet show on Monday at 6 p.m.; and a parade on Tuesday at 4 p.m. with fireworks after dark.

BULLET—Norton stages a Saturday celebration with a parade at 7 p.m. and fireworks at 10 p.m.

BULLET—Coeburn features a celebration at Depot Stage at 4 p.m. on Tuesday with a parade at 6 p.m. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

BULLET—Tazewell celebrates the Fourth of July at the Historic Crab Orchard Museum & Pioneer Park on Tuesday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., with old-fashioned fun, games and dance.

BULLET—Burkes Garden puts Monday on the calendar with a parade at 6 p.m., a pot luck supper at 7 p.m. and fireworks after 9:30 p.m.

BULLET—Gate City rolls out the red carpet on Jackson Street on Saturday with a parade at 5 p.m. and a talent show at 8:30 p.m. Fireworks start after 9:30 p.m.

BULLET—Hiltons welcomes churches for fellowship and food on Sunday at the Hilton’s Volunteer Fire Department, starting at 7 p.m.

BULLET—Clintwood celebrates the holiday on Tuesday with a parade at 4 p.m. and fireworks after dark. Also look for food trucks and vendors on Tuesday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m., in the downtown district.

BULLET—Pennington Gap celebrates on Saturday with a beer and wine garden at 4:30 p.m., a concert by Brandon Maggard at 5 p.m. and fireworks at 10 p.m.

BULLET—Jonesville hosts a watermelon-eating contest on Tuesday at 4 p.m.; music by Jordan Allen at 8 p.m.; and fireworks starting at 10 p.m..

All events are free and open to the public.