Region’s low vaccination rates driving current increase in COVID-19 cases

On Friday, 51.9% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, including 62.8% of all adults and over 60% of those ages 12 and older — the current age limit — according to the CDC.

That includes more than 235.6 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which last week gained full approval from the FDA.

Jamie Swift, chief of infection prevention for Ballad Health, is optimistic this latest approval will spur more people to take the jab.

“With the approval, the FDA is giving that reassurance they are very comfortable with the vaccine’s safety and efficacy,” Swift said. “That approval is a major step forward in the worldwide effort to end this pandemic. The COVID-19 vaccine poses very little risk, and it really does often mean the difference between life and death.

“We hope that this extra level of assurance is enough for those who’ve been on the fence or been hesitant to get vaccinated due to that vaccine being under that emergency use authorization. There are millions of data points of safety in nine months of vaccinations around the world,” she said. “We know it’s safe; we know it prevents hospitalizations from COVID-19. It prevents deaths, and it really does save your life.”