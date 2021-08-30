Region’s low vaccination rates driving current increase in COVID-19 cases

A delta variant-driven COVID-19 surge is generating some sobering statistics in this region, where less than half the residents are vaccinated.
More than 92% of Ballad Health inpatients hospitalized this week with COVID-19 were unvaccinated. Seventy of 71 patients — 98% — treated in intensive care units were not vaccinated, including 48 of the 49 people being kept alive on ventilators.
Over half are adults between the ages of 40 and 69. Their average age is 60, but the average age of the unvaccinated inpatients is 58.8, nearly 18 years younger than the average age of vaccinated inpatients.
From the outside, they are nameless, faceless numbers. In reality, they are parents, grandparents, daughters, sons, brothers, sisters, aunts and uncles.
Included in those totals were nine pediatric patients — children between the ages of 12-17 — none of whom have been vaccinated. Five are critically sick and are being treated in the Niswonger Children’s Hospital ICU, and two are on ventilators. They are sons and daughters, nieces and nephews.
Some may not survive.
This past week, 37 people from Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia succumbed to COVID-19. Twenty-six died the prior week; 21 died the week before that, and 12 died the first week of August. There have been a total of 96 deaths in this region in just the past month due to COVID-19.
Since March, there have been 389 funerals for those who lost that battle.
Ballad Health officials last week forecast the rate could exceed 100 deaths per week if the current case explosion doesn’t somehow slow.
Much of region remains unvaccinated
All of this suffering is occurring in a region where more than six in 10 residents aren’t fully vaccinated. On Friday, 39.8% — just over 244,000 of 613,000 residents of 10 Northeast Tennessee counties — were fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
Four counties are above 40%, paced by Washington County in Tennessee, at 48.9%. Totals are slightly higher for those who have taken the first of two injections.
The regional vaccinated rate trails Tennessee’s statewide total of 41.6% — which ranks 43rd nationally, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Seven states are above 60%, and 19 others reported 50% to 59% of residents fully vaccinated.
Virginia ranks 14th nationally with 56.2% of its population fully vaccinated, but that certainly isn’t the case in this region. On Friday, 38.6% of the residents of 10 counties and two cities in far Southwest Virginia were fully vaccinated, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Rates are, again, slightly higher for first injections.
Lee County has the state’s lowest fully vaccinated rate at 31.7%, and only four localities were above the 40% mark, led by Washington County at 44.6%. The city of Bristol, Virginia is next at 42.5%.
Over the past month, the fully vaccinated rates have risen just over 2 percentage points in both Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee, typically increasing about one- to two-tenths of a percentage point each day.
Ballad Health reported Friday that 39.3% of its total service area is fully vaccinated — a 1.9% increase since Aug. 4.
Treated either way
Doctors and nurses continue treating patients regardless of their vaccination status and recognize it is an individual’s choice, according to Bobbie Murphy, chief nursing officer at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
“I respect the individual right of people to make their health care choices. Whether they become vaccinated or not is an individual health care choice,” Murphy said. “As nurses, we provide care for the people that we serve equally; regardless of their personal health choices, we will care for them. And do the best we can to provide the best care.”
Once they are wheeled into the COVID ward, many patients are surprised at how sick they are and how much they suffer, Murphy said.
“I would encourage people to weigh their decision about vaccination or not being vaccinated in consult with their health care provider to get the best decision for themselves — taking into consideration the severity of the illness, the highly contagious nature of this virus and their personal health care needs,” Murphy said. “I encourage them to access their primary care physician — someone they trust to provide them with good information — so they can make an informed decision.”
She urged people to avoid uninformed sources like social media and political talk.
“We’re hearing all the noise we’re hearing,” she said. “I think that’s clouding and becoming a source of confusion for the general public,” she said.
Overcoming hesitancy
Vaccine hesitancy has been a topic since before the Food and Drug Administration first granted emergency use authorization to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine last December.
On Friday, 51.9% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, including 62.8% of all adults and over 60% of those ages 12 and older — the current age limit — according to the CDC.
That includes more than 235.6 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which last week gained full approval from the FDA.
Jamie Swift, chief of infection prevention for Ballad Health, is optimistic this latest approval will spur more people to take the jab.
“With the approval, the FDA is giving that reassurance they are very comfortable with the vaccine’s safety and efficacy,” Swift said. “That approval is a major step forward in the worldwide effort to end this pandemic. The COVID-19 vaccine poses very little risk, and it really does often mean the difference between life and death.
“We hope that this extra level of assurance is enough for those who’ve been on the fence or been hesitant to get vaccinated due to that vaccine being under that emergency use authorization. There are millions of data points of safety in nine months of vaccinations around the world,” she said. “We know it’s safe; we know it prevents hospitalizations from COVID-19. It prevents deaths, and it really does save your life.”
Last week’s final approval is for people ages 16 and older because the clinical trials on those between the ages of 12-15 began later, Swift said. Those 12-15 remain under the emergency use authorization, but the vaccination for those ages is going through the same review process prior to receiving full FDA approval.
“I am always encouraged to see the vaccine rate go up, even if it is a tiny percentage. Honestly, whether you got vaccinated on day one or whether you go get your vaccine today, I thank you. Getting vaccinated is a great way to protect your health, but it is really more than that. It supports your family, your neighbors and your community.”
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC