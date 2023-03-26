More than 5,200 Mountain Empire residents have died during the three years since the COVID-19 global pandemic first arrived here.

And while the past year saw declines in cases, hospitalizations and deaths compared to the prior year, mutations of the virus continue exacting a toll on this region.

Northeast Tennessee recorded its first diagnosed case on March 10, 2020. Since that time more than 340,000 residents in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia have been sickened by the virus.

For some it was sniffles or a cough and fever that they recovered from in a matter of days. Others spent weeks in intensive care in hospitals region-wide — with the sickest on ventilators struggling for breath. Many survived and many did not.

The period from March 2022 to March 2023 saw an unusual summer surge — although lesser than previous winter surges — and no holiday season surge for the first time since the pandemic started.

But the virus continues to linger.

This past year the region registered about 85,000 cases — a total comparable to the 2020-21 period but with far fewer hospitalizations, according to Ballad Health System.

“We’ve had four big waves. One was in August-September 2021 — that was delta. And there was January-February-March of last year. That was omicron,” Dr. Amit Vashist, chief clinical officer of Ballad Health, told the Bristol Herald Courier.

“What we have seen is, gradually, the virus has been blunted. The virus itself is less but a lot of factors have happened. In our communities and our society, so many people have had COVID-19 so we’ve reached herd immunity — so people can get it without getting really sick — and there are vaccinations.

“I think a combination of so many people having had COVID-19 or built up herd immunity or been vaccinated have led to blunting the severity of the disease,” Vashist said. “Having said that, as a medical professional, I would say we’re not completely out of the woods yet. People who have immuno-suppressive conditions, cancers or advanced stages of other illness — or chronic disease like heart disease, kidney disease or scarred lungs, diabetes and the like — still have a high risk of having adverse outcomes from COVID-19.”

The region recorded about 1,900 COVID deaths in 2020-21 and about 2,400 last year compared to just over 800 in 2022-23 — a 66% decline, according to information from the Tennessee and Virginia departments of health.

The region’s most populous counties again reported the largest numbers of cases and deaths.

In Northeast Tennessee, Sullivan and Washington counties had nearly 15,000 and more than 11,000 cases, respectively during the past 12 months. And they recorded 132 and 70 deaths, respectively. Hawkins County actually reported more deaths than Washington — 77 — despite having less than half the number of cases during the period, TDH reported.

Northeast Tennessee’s 10 counties finished with 64% of the region’s total cases and 63.5% of the region’s total deaths from March 2022 to March 2023.

Southwest Virginia reported more than 30,000 cases and 296 deaths during the past 12 months, compared to more than 57,500 cases and 766 deaths the prior year — a 61% decline, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

All 10 counties and two cities reported more cases in 2022-23 than during the first year of the pandemic while only one — Dickenson County — saw more deaths this past year than during the first year of the pandemic.

Populous Washington and Tazewell counties registered the largest numbers of total cases in Southwest Virginia, with about 4,600 and 4,000, respectively. Tazewell County reported the highest number of COVID deaths in Southwest Virginia, with 43 — less than half of the 97 it reported last year — while Washington declined from 106 deaths in 2021-22 to 37 last year. Wise County had the dubious honor of having the second-highest number of COVID deaths with 38, VDH data shows.

During the first three months of this year, the entire region’s average number of cases has steadily fallen from over 2,000 during Jan. 1-7 compared to 699 during the week of March 5-12, Ballad Health data shows.

That is down dramatically compared to the summer high point of more than 5,100 cases the week of Aug. 14-20 and the all-time record of more than 15,400 new cases in a single week during Jan. 16-22, 2022.

Multiple weeks during 2021-22, Ballad was treating well over 400 COVID patients in its hospitals, but totals from March 2022 to March 2023 never approached those levels. Ballad reported a single-day peak of 169 inpatients in August amid several consecutive weeks of about 140 to 150 hospitalizations. Inpatient totals approached 150 in January 2023 and steadily declined thus far through March — dropping from 81 on Feb. 28 to 40 on March 18 before climbing back to 52 on March 21, Ballad data shows.

“The numbers have decreased compared to last year but the severity is much more important,” Vashist said. “The ICUs are not as strained as they once were. Our emergency departments are not as overcrowded with COVID-19 patients. The strain on our ventilators was very perceptible at that point in time as was on nursing and all those kinds of things. That has clearly eased up, but COVID-19 is not in the rearview mirror yet.”

Lessons learned

In some ways, COVID-19 changed health care forever.

Health care providers had to deal with both the virus and the public firestorm that accompanied it — people both prominent and ordinary denouncing its very existence, a toxic social media climate, rumors and innuendo. All while nurses and doctors worked double shifts trying to treat the overflowing numbers of patients while taking extraordinary measures not to transport the virus home to their own families.

“There are always lessons. Some of the good lessons are trusting the science, trusting the process; the power of teamwork,” Vashist said. “When COVID-19 was upon us, without the vaccine, how different stakeholders, public officials, team members, county leaders, our health care system leaders — everybody came together to devise an emergency response – spreading the word around masking and social distancing — which we felt was very necessary at that point in time.”

He said the lessons of collaboration, cooperation and education will serve as models going forward.

“Some of the lessons, unfortunately, fostered an unwelcome skepticism of science; skepticism of vaccines. It started with COVID-19 vaccines. What we worry about going forward is what affect will that have on childhood vaccinations where there are decades of science behind it — medical evidence that supports it,” Vashist said.

There were other instances that have already taken a toll.

“We learned how rapidly scientific misinformation spreads and people died because of that,” he said. “The politicization of science; the weaponization of science to suit partisan political ends on both sides. I think that was one of the most valuable lessons. I think we will be hurting from it for many, many years to come.”

Pandemic to endemic

Vashist expects the virus won’t go away soon or maybe ever.

“I think the jury is still out. When I look at the data, the coronavirus continues to evolve; changing its form or mutating itself,” Vashist said. “What we expect is more of the same as the disease moves from a pandemic to an endemic [regularly occurring]. We will continue to have a definite number of patients in our hospitals. I really doubt we have those very high peaks of hospitalizations that we saw at the height of delta or omicron unless the virus mutates itself to a totally unrecognizable form.

“The severity of the virus is going to decrease but it will still cause upper respiratory symptoms, causing people to miss work or affect their quality of life. I think it will be something like the flu; the flu is typically November to March but I think COVID-19 will be year round — a few patients here, a few patients there kind of a deal.”

He said Ballad Health continues treating people with “Long COVID,” who deal with lingering symptoms including loss of smell or taste, extreme fatigue and brain fog and he expects they will continue seeing new patients.

Vaccinations & boosters

This region’s residents remain among the least-vaccinated against COVID-19 in America, ranging from 45% of adults in Lee and Tazewell counties to 55% of adults in Washington County listed as fully vaccinated, according to the Virginia Department of Health. In every locality, the numbers of booster doses remain much, much lower.

The situation is similar in Northeast Tennessee but with even lower averages. About 47% of adults in Sullivan and Washington counties are fully vaccinated compared to less than 40% in lightly populated Hancock and Johnson counties, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control currently offers the following guidance on updated and original boosters.

“Previous boosters are called ‘original’ because they were designed to protect against the original virus that causes COVID-19. They also provide some protection against Omicron, but not as much as the updated boosters,” according to the CDC.

“The updated boosters are called ‘updated’ because they protect against both the original virus that causes COVID-19 and the omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5. Two COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers, Pfizer and Moderna, have developed updated COVID-19 boosters,” according to CDC.

Updated COVID-19 boosters became available in 2022; on Sept. 2 for people aged 12 years and older; Oct. 12, for people aged 5–11 years and Dec. 9 for children aged 6 months–4 years who completed the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine primary series

Anyone who has received the updated booster dose is considered currently up to date. There is not a recommendation to get another updated booster dose, according to CDC.

Given the region’s herd immunity and because only about half its residents are vaccinated, Vashist said the “jury is still out” what happens next.

“There have been some studies that look at the level of antibodies in your system with vaccinations; how long do they persist? But different studies have had different results. Immunity is not just having antibodies circulating in your bloodstream or in your system. It’s also the cells that are able to produce antibodies in response to an infection. It’s a combination of various factors, he said. “If you have one of those [serious] medical conditions, by all means get a booster. That will lengthen the immunity and protect you from the severity of COVID-19.”