Region gets $4 million to address homelessness

BRISTOL, Tenn. – A total of $4 million in federal funds are set to be used to address homelessness in the region.

As lead entity of the Northeast Tennessee/Virginia HOME Consortium, Bristol, Tennessee is in the process of developing an allocation plan to determine where and how the money will be spent.

Awarded through the American Rescue Plan (ARP), the funds are allocated to the regional consortium comprised of five cities and two counties – Bluff City; Bristol, Tennessee; Bristol, Virginia; Johnson City; Kingsport; Sullivan County; and Washington County, Tennessee.

According to Christina Blevins, the city’s community development specialist and staff liaison for the regional Consortium Board, the one-time allocation is about four times the regular amount awarded to the consortium by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development annually.

“We normally get around a million dollars a year, which is split into certain percentages throughout the consortium footprint,” Blevins said. “But this HOME-ARP (funding) is like a completely different animal, and there’s processes to get that money out to each person.”

The Congress-approved HOME-ARP money, which brings an infusion of $5 billion to communities around the country, can be used for four eligible activities supporting specific qualifying populations. Activities eligible for funding include affordable housing development and support, tenant-based rental assistance and the provision of support services. Qualifying populations include the homeless, those at-risk of homelessness and individuals fleeing domestic violence or a similar crisis.

Blevins says the task now is to speak with those working with qualifying populations to see what the greatest need is and where additional support is needed in the consortium.