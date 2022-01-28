Region gets 1-2 inches of snow in nor'easter

An inch or more of snow fell across the Mountain Empire on Friday afternoon into evening as a winter weather system moved through the area.

One report in Bristol, Virginia before 8 p.m. reported 1.2 inches of snow had fallen in the city, according to the National Weather Service office in Morristown, Tennessee. Light snow continued to fall into the late night hours, covering most surfaces.

The city of Bristol was under a winter weather advisory through 7 a.m. today. The advisory area, which covered much of Southwest Virginia, was expected to receive about an inch of snow. Up to 2 inches of snow was possible in the higher elevations, the NWS said.

Roads in Bristol remained clear but wet late Friday. Interstate 81 through much of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia also remained clear, but with dropping temperatures, icy conditions and patchy snow are possible this morning.

The Virginia State Police and Virginia Department of Transportation were monitoring conditions late Friday. Gov. Glenn Youngkin had already issued a state of emergency for Virginia.

VSP had strategically staged personnel in areas across the state preparing for the snow, according to spokeswoman Corinne Geller. They were particularly cautious in the Eastern Shore area where blizzard warnings had been issued. Geller said all available troopers were on patrol throughout the state to respond as quickly as possible to traffic crashes, emergencies and disabled motorists.

State Police also advised residents in Southwest Virginia to use caution due to frigid temperatures and prepare themselves if they were to travel.

Officials also asked residents to bring animals inside during the frigid weather.

“The most important thing everyone can do to minimize the risks is to prepare yourself and your family,” Youngkin said.

Strong northwesterly winds, combined with snowfall, were expected to produce blowing and drifting of the snow across the region’s higher elevations. Dangerous wind chills were also expected in the higher elevations, with wind chills as low as 20 below zero possible, the NWS said. Gusty winds are expected to continue today.

Roads in some rural areas of Northeast Tennessee, including the mountains of Sullivan, Johnson and Carter counties, were snow-covered late Friday. There were several reports of vehicles off the roadways.

Crews were out in full force Friday evening monitoring their routes, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesman Mark Nagi.

Before Friday’s snowfall, the NWS said Tri-Cities Airport had received 4.9 inches of snow so far this month.

It is expected to become sunny today with a high reaching only 23, according to the NWS. The temperature will drop to about 12 tonight but will increase to about 41 Sunday with mostly sunny skies. Partly sunny or mostly sunny skies are expected through Tuesday. The next chance of precipitation in the forecast is Tuesday night, with a 30% chance of rain showers.

The first three days of February are expected to bring highs in the 50s.