Anyone hitting the highway for the five-day Independence Day weekend should expect record traffic levels, whether going across town or across country.

AAA projects 50.7 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home this Independence Day weekend, which would establish a new record for the holiday. More than 1.3 million of them are expected to be driving in Virginia and more than 1 million in Tennessee and both would establish new state 4th of July holiday travel records, according to a written statement.

Domestic travel over the long weekend is forecast to increase by 2.1 million people compared to 2022. This year’s projection surpasses the previous July 4 weekend record, set prior to the global pandemic in 2019, of 49 million travelers.

“We’ve never projected travel numbers this high for Independence Day weekend,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel, in the statement. “What this tells us is that despite inventory being limited and some prices 50% higher, consumers are not cutting back on travel this summer. Many of them heeded our advice and booked early, another sign of strong travel demand.”

AAA expects 43.2 million people will drive to their destinations, an increase of 2.4% over 2022 and 4% higher than 2019. One factor, this summer, gas prices are well below what they were one year ago.

The national average for a gallon of regular was $4.80 last July 4. Gas prices have remained steady the past couple of months, with the national average at $3.54 per gallon Thursday, thanks to the lower cost of oil.

The national average price for diesel is $3.87, according to AAA.

Filling up before hitting the road? Good news because fuel prices are even lower across the Mountain Empire and in Northeast Tennessee.

The average price per gallon for regular unleaded hovered near $3 per gallon across Bristol, Kingsport and Johnson City on Thursday with diesel at about $3.60, according to AAA. That is about 10 cents per gallon less than a month ago during the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

The price range for regular unleaded in Bristol was 34 cents on Thursday, from a low of $2.95 per gallon to $3.29, according to GasBuddy.com.

The averages were several cents higher in Southwest Virginia, or around $3.20 for unleaded and $3.75 for diesel.

Statewide, the Virginia average price was $3.30 for unleaded and $3.71 for diesel, while in Tennessee, the average prices were $3.10 and $3.60, respectively.

“It’s going to be a busy holiday on the roads of Virginia, AAA encourages drivers to make sure everyone is buckled up, limit distractions, avoid drugs and alcohol, and obey the speed limit,” said Morgan Dean, AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson in Virginia. “And, don’t forget, Virginia’s Move Over law is changing on July 1. Along with slowing down and moving over for red, blue and amber lights, drivers will also need to do the same for stationary vehicles displaying hazard lights, emergency signs or flares.”

On the roadways, June 30 is expected to be the busiest day with average travel times up 30% over normal. Travelers leaving before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m., have the best change of avoiding traffic that day, according to AAA.

The Virginia Department of Transportation will be suspending most highway work zones and lifting most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia from noon on Monday, July 3, until noon on Wednesday, July 5, according to a written statement.

While lane closures will be lifted in most locations, motorists may encounter semi-permanent work zones that remain in place during this time.

Based on historical data, VDOT's online, interactive travel trends map shows peak congestion periods anticipated on Virginia interstates during the Fourth of July holiday period. While it cannot precisely predict when congestion will occur this year, it can help motorists avoid travel when roads have historically been busiest, according to the statement.

Based on the historical traffic data:

• Periods of moderate to heavy congestion will likely occur on Friday, June 30, between noon and 6 p.m.

• Heavy congestion is expected on Friday, June 30, and Saturday, July 1, on I-77 northbound from midday to evening.

• Routes to and from Virginia Beach are also likely to be congested on Monday, July 3, and Tuesday, July 4, from mid-morning to evening, especially near the tunnels.

• Interstate 95 and Interstate 395, in both directions, are expected to be congested for the entire travel period.

Motorists should drive responsibly. If you plan to drink, have a designated driver; don’t drive distracted, and speak up if someone else is doing so; buckle up and ensure children and car seats are secured; maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front and use signals for lane changes and turns.

Additionally, the interiors of cars can heat dangerously fast on hot days so please don’t leave children, elderly persons or pets in parked cars for any amount of time.

Air travel

Air travel is also expected to set a new record. AAA projects 4.17 million Americans will fly to their destinations Independence Day weekend, an increase of 11.2% over 2022 and 6.6% over 2019. The previous July 4th weekend air travel record of 3.91 million travelers was set in 2019. The share of air travelers in the overall holiday forecast this year is 8.2% — the highest percentage in nearly 20 years, according to the AAA statement.

The TSA reported a 12% increase in travelers over the Memorial Day holiday this year compared to 2022.

Many airlines are responding to demand by hiring more staff and taking smaller regional planes out of service and replacing them with larger ones to increase capacity. However, there are still challenges, including a shortage of air traffic controllers that has led to reduced service in and out of New York City area airports.

For those taking to the air this weekend, AAA urges to avoid checking luggage to save time and money. Instead, travel with a carry-on bag instead to skip baggage claim and have some flexibility if a flight is delayed or canceled.

Additionally, car rental shortages seen during the pandemic have improved as inventories have been increasing steadily, according to AAA. Data shows rental prices are down slightly from last year. Demand for international rental cars is up more than 80% compared to 2022.