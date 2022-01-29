Record number of guns found at Tennessee airports in 2021

Despite fewer people flying than before the COVID-19 pandemic, a record number of firearms were discovered in 2021 at Tennessee airports, including Tri-Cities Airport.

Transportation Security Administration officers at Tennessee airports discovered a total of 283 firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage last year, according to a news release. Nashville International Airport, the state’s busiest, broke a statewide record with 163 guns found, a total higher than the sum of all Tennessee airports combined in 2020. Each of the firearms was discovered by TSA officers during routine screening of carry-on property at airport security checkpoints.

Eight firearms were discovered in 2021 during passenger screenings at Tri-Cities Airport in Blountville, according to the TSA. Only two firearms were discovered in 2020, the year that the COVID-19 pandemic began in the United States, at the airport. Three were found in 2019 and four firearms were discovered in 2018, the TSA said.

In comparison, 94 firearms were found at the state’s largest airport in 2020, 97 in 2019 and 86 in 2018. There were 24 firearms found at Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport in 2021 and 21 at McGee Tyson Airport, the TSA reported.

Nationally, 5,972 firearms were found at airports in 2021. There were 3,257 in 2020 and 4,432 in 2019, the TSA said.

In 2021, TSA screened approximately 585 million passengers and crew at airports nationwide. That figure represents an 81% increase over the approximately 324 million screened in 2020.

Statewide in 2021, TSA screened approximately 10.7 million departing travelers at the five commercial Tennessee airports, an 88% increase over the total number screened in 2020.

Nationwide, a firearm was detected for every 97,999 passengers screened, the TSA said. In Tennessee, the rate was more than 2.5 times higher than the national rate with one firearm discovered for every 37,799 passengers screened.

In addition to potential criminal citations, travelers face civil penalties for bringing firearms to the security checkpoint and TSA evaluates each firearm incident on a case-by-case basis, the TSA reported. Among the factors TSA considers when determining the civil penalty amount includes whether the firearm was loaded and whether there was accessible ammunition.

The civil penalty can go up to a maximum of $13,900 per violation. Even if a traveler has a concealed weapons permit, firearms are not permitted in carry-on luggage, the TSA.

Firearms can be transported on a commercial aircraft only if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and placed in checked baggage. Any type of replica firearm is prohibited in carry-on baggage and must be transported in checked luggage, the TSA said.

At the airport during the check-in process, a passenger needs to go to the airline ticket counter to declare the firearm, ammunition and any firearm parts.

Passengers are encouraged to check gun laws and regulations at their destination to ensure they are in compliance with local and state laws.

