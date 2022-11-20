RAMSEY | Pest ID Available at the UT-TSU Extension Office

Chris Ramsey — Agriculture extension agent

From garden issues to landscapes to household invaders, UT-TSU Extension Sullivan County can help identify your pest and make a recommendation for controlling the pest. Best of all, this service is absolutely free most of the time. If the pest has to be mailed to our lab for physical diagnosis, there will be a charge of approximately $25.00.

If a pest is bugging you, then bring us a specimen and we will identify the pest for you. Now, keep in mind a pest could be a weed, a disease on a plant, or an insect. You can even send a high quality photo of your pest either by text message or email.

Our office has the capability to view the pest under magnification and photograph the pest. If I can’t identify the pest, I will submit a photo of the pest electronically to our distance diagnostics system at our Soil, Plant, and Pest Center in Nashville.

We can often have the diagnostic results the same day. This super quick turnaround can often save the homeowner or agricultural producer much time, loss of crop, and frustration. In the “old days” we would package the pest specimen, complete a submission form and carry it to the post office for shipping. It would often take 10 days or so to get the diagnostic results.

We’re conveniently located near the Tri-Cities Regional Airport. Just about 1.7 miles toward Blountville, you’ll turn left onto Spurgeon Lane. Then you’ll look for our sign quickly on the right. The address is 140 Spurgeon Land, Blountville. We are open from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM Monday through Friday. We are usually closed at lunch from 12:00 to 1:00 PM. Our telephone number is 423-574-1919.