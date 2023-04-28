ABINGDON, Va. — Attendees of today's 8th annual EV Ride and Drive event will have to opportunity to test drive around 24 electric vehicles.

The event is hosted by Appalachian Power and the Appalachian Highlands EV Club and will be held at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center.

Jason Smith, from Appalachian Power, highlighted that EVs have come a long way since the first Prius and explained that the event is an opportunity for individuals to learn more about EVs from drivers who own them today.

"They've really come a long way since some of the older models that a lot of people are probably familiar with, like the Prius and the Chevy Volt," Smith said. "We'd like people to just be better educated about the abilities of electric cars, the benefits they bring to the environment, how fun they are to drive, and just how much they have to offer."

Smith emphasized how smooth it feels to drive an EV, comparing it to how it feels to drive a golf cart.

"There's no delay, you push down on the gas, and you're gone. It's almost like driving an electric golf cart," He said.

Additionally, Smith pointed out that EVs are a good alternative for anyone who is concerned about gas prices.

"Gas prices they can fluctuate anytime there's a natural disaster or war in another country, but your electric rates have stayed pretty consistent," Smith said.

"You could save up to $1,000 a year just in using electricity as your fuel source versus gasoline," he said.

The vehicles, which are being provided by the Appalachian Highlands EV Club, include a variety of EVs, only just seven of which are Teslas.

"We've got the Chevy Bolt, a Ford Lightning, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Hyundai Ioniq 4. I think we may have a Hyundai Ioniq Six, a couple of Kias, Volkswagen Audi 4, Toyota Prius Prime and Toyota Rav4 Prime, the new Rivian R1T, which is a truck, a Nissan Leaf," Smith said. "I think we have a couple of BMWs and maybe a couple of Jeep."

The EV Ride and Drive event starts at 10 a.m. and ends around 3 p.m. on Saturday.