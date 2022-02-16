Rain in forecast may help battle area wildfires

Some much-needed rainfall is expected tonight after firefighters battled wildfires Wednesday in the Mountain Empire.

A half-dozen fires were reported in areas of Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee, according to area forestry officials. One fire was located along Large Hollow Road near Rich Valley Road in the Greendale community while another blaze was located near Garrett Creek and the North Fork of the Holston River, according to Pennie Wilson, a spokeswoman with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

“Both are wild/leaf fires,” Gerald Thompson, the deputy chief of the Abingdon Fire Department, one of several agencies responding to the fire, said. “Everything is extremely dry, and we have relatively high winds.”

Several volunteer and paid firefighters from across the area responded to both fires, including crews from Russell and Washington counties. The Brumley Gap Fire Department served as the lead agency on the fire.

The Garrett Creek fire grew to about seven acres and was contained by 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Virginia Department of Forestry. The fire on Large Hollow Road grew to about 10 acres and was more than half contained by 7 p.m.

The state also responded to a smaller five-acre fire in the Hiltons section of Scott County. That fire had not yet been contained, according to forestry officials. Another small fire was also reported in Dickenson County.

Virginia’s official fire season began Tuesday. Between Feb. 15 and April 30, open-air burning is restricted until 4 p.m. in Virginia.

In Tennessee, crews were still monitoring a fire in Hawkins County while a new fire was blazing in the Hampton area of Carter County.

Officials in both states were on high alert Wednesday following weeks of relatively dry weather in the Mountain Empire, as well as high winds.

The National Weather Service office in Morristown issued wind advisories for much of the region Wednesday. Gusts up to 65 miles per hour were possible in the mountains and 45 miles per hour at the lower elevations.

Much-needed precipitation is in the forecast. Rain is expected to begin falling in the area after 2 p.m. today, although strong winds may continue through the evening.

Tonight, meteorologists say showers and thunderstorms are likely. More than a half-inch of rain is possible.

On Friday, rain, possibly mixing with snow, is possible in the morning hours. There will be some gradual clearing during the day with a high of 44. Dry and sunny weather is expected to continue this weekend with a high of 48 on Saturday and 57 on Sunday.