Rain in forecast for race weekend

Remnants from former Hurricane Nicholas and a cold front could bring some moisture to the region through race weekend, meteorologists said Wednesday.

Nicholas made landfall Tuesday along the Gulf Coast and was hammering Texas and Louisiana with heavy rain, according to the National Weather Service. The storm, which downgraded to a tropical depression, will continue to meander slowly and weaken over the Gulf States this week. Its moisture is expected to affect the Mountain Empire over the next few days.

Race weekend forecast » Thursday: 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms; » Friday: 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms; » Saturday: 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms; » Sunday: 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Source: National Weather Service office in Morristown, Tennessee

In the meantime, the NWS office in Morristown, Tennessee, said a front from the north will move through the area. The area, especially south of Bristol, will see moisture from the weakening tropical storm.