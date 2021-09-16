Rain in forecast for race weekend

Remnants from former Hurricane Nicholas and a cold front could bring some moisture to the region through race weekend, meteorologists said Wednesday.
Nicholas made landfall Tuesday along the Gulf Coast and was hammering Texas and Louisiana with heavy rain, according to the National Weather Service. The storm, which downgraded to a tropical depression, will continue to meander slowly and weaken over the Gulf States this week. Its moisture is expected to affect the Mountain Empire over the next few days.
In the meantime, the NWS office in Morristown, Tennessee, said a front from the north will move through the area. The area, especially south of Bristol, will see moisture from the weakening tropical storm.
A cold front and moisture from the tropical storm will bring scattered showers and a few thunderstorms to Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia through the weekend. Most rainfall will fall during the afternoon and evening hours each day this week, meteorologists said in a statement Wednesday.
Rain from the systems began affecting the Mountain Empire on Wednesday. There is a 40% chance of rain today, Friday and Saturday, generally after 3 p.m. and before 9 p.m., the NWS said. Rain chances will fall to 20% on Sunday.
The storm systems will also bring some seasonably warm temperatures to the area with highs in the mid- and upper 80s every day.
The weather could bring some rain to the area during the races at Bristol Motor Speedway. The Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, and there is a 40% chance of showers or thunderstorms that evening.