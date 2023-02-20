BRISTOL, Va. — Rain is expected to diminish for much of this week before returning this weekend, so chances for flooding are small, according to the National Weather Service.

Andrew Moulton, a meteorologist based out of the National Weather Service office in Morristown, Tennessee, explained that they expect the weather will shift from a tenth to a quarter-inch of rain to a sunny 70 degrees.

"We got a 30% chance of some lingering showers into Tuesday, but most of the area should stay dry. Highs are going to slowly increase to about 60 by Tuesday and then in the 70s Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday," Moulton said.

About a third of an inch of rain fell Monday at Tri-Cities Airport through 5 p.m.

Total rainfall thus far for February is 3.5 inches, after 4.5 inches of rainfall was recorded in January.

"Our next best chance of rain will start coming in on Friday with a slight chance of maybe 30% chance of showers and a little bit of a cool down. It's really probably only going to be in the 50s over the weekend."

Moulton highlighted that this is an unusual weather pattern for this time of year.

"The average high temperature right around this time of year is usually in the mid- to lower 50s. So we're definitely about 20 degrees above normal, as far as temperatures go," Moulton said.