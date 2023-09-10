Music fans turned out by the thousands for the 2023 Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, despite some weather interruptions, organizers said.

Thunderstorms and lightning that forced temporary delays both Friday and Saturday evenings didn’t deter music fans who persevered with large crowds assembling to see headliners like Nickel Creek, Margo Price, The Mavericks, Bruce Hornsby and Darrell Scott, among others.

“There are a couple of things you can’t control and weather is one of them,” Leah Ross, executive director of advancement for the Birthplace of Country Music, said Sunday afternoon. “It didn’t dampen people’s spirits. We had a big crowd for Nickel Creek [Saturday] and it may have made them finish about 30 minutes later, but not bad at all and we saw big crowds at our outdoor stages on Friday.”

Ross said overall the event has been “awesome.”

“Based on our ticket sales, I think attendance is up,” Ross said Sunday. “We had a stretch goal and we hit that stretch goal, so, based on that, I think we’ll probably be up about 10% to 15%.”

Attendance in 2022 was about 32,000, which was a 19% increase compared to 2021, the first year following the pandemic year of 2020 when the festival wasn’t held. Ross said pre-festival that attendance would rise this year.

Ross said festival organizers were “very diligent in monitoring the weather and quickly notifying personnel at all outdoor stages and other workers to direct fans and workers to return to their vehicles or seek shelter indoors rather than remain outside.

Storms arrived Friday just after 6 p.m., meaning bands like 49 Winchester –scheduled to play the State Street stage at 7 couldn’t go on until about 7:40.

Rain, thunder and lightning returned Saturday — interrupting the 5 p.m., outdoor shows, with most artists, including Sierra Hull, returning to the stage around 7:30 p.m.

Ross said the festival had its usual assortment of minor challenges but overall things went smoothly.

“We have a phenomenal team. From our staff, the folks who serve on our committees, our cities who know all the things they need to do. I think in most communities, they may not have that partnership. And it is a partnership,” Ross said. “Our city staff, our volunteers, it takes a gigantic village to pull this off.”

City crews began working mid-week to block off the downtown area to accommodate the festival, its stages, dozens of vendors and artists, along with daily crowds numbering the thousands.

This year’s festival also relied on about 900 community volunteers, who were seemingly everywhere wearing easily identifiable Tennessee orange t-shirts.

“It is vital we have the ability to reach into our community and ask for volunteers and the response is amazing,” BCM Managing Director Paula Hurt said. “We have between 900 and 1,000 people to help man our festival for the weekend. There is no way we could do the festival without the volunteers. Without our volunteers and our volunteer committee there is no way this festival could be the resounding success that is and has been for 22 years.”

Volunteers work ticket booths and entrance points, helping with parking, security, merchandise sales, the “green” team helping keep the downtown area clean and “floaters” who help where needed, she said, adding some of have volunteering almost since the festival began.

This year a couple from Ohio volunteered to work at a ticket booth help out, Hurt said.

“They had bought their weekend wristbands but wanted to volunteer to give back because they love this festival so much,” she said.