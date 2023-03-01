JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — The 11th annual Niswonger Children’s Hospital Radiothon takes place from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. today and Friday, March 3.

During those two days, people and organizations in this region and beyond can support this region’s only children’s hospital. The Radiothon will also feature the stories of patients, team members, clinicians and leaders who are part of Niswonger Children’s Hospital and the Niswonger Children’s Network, according to a written statement.

“The lives touched by this children’s hospital, the team members and physicians who give part of themselves to the patients and families who need us, the generous souls who prioritize children’s health when they choose to give back — we’re putting them center stage,” said Chris Jett, CEO of the Niswonger Children’s Network. “Behind this hospital and network of care are real people in our communities, and their stories are the driving force behind all we do. It’s our hope that when people tune in to the radiothon, they’re moved to help us build a foundation of better health for our children.”

Funds raised will contribute to the Hope Rising campaign, a capital campaign to raise $30 million to expand and enhance facilities and services for children and families. Anchoring the expansion is a vertical expansion stacked atop the existing hospital, which will provide space for the newest neonatal intensive care unit in both Tennessee and Virginia.

Additionally, through the hospital expansion, children with complex illnesses will be able to experience more convenient, coordinated care. The new J.D. Nicewonder Family Perinatal and Pediatric Institute — named in honor of the J.D. Nicewonder family’s pace-setting gift of $7 million, which is the second-largest single investment into the children’s hospital since its inception in 2009 — will create a regionwide opportunity to serve children between multiple specialists, while also creating a clearinghouse for public educational service and participation in research and training, according to the statement.

“Through the Niswonger Children’s Network, there are more care options, specialties and services available for children in the Appalachian Highlands than ever before,” said Seth Brown, chief medical officer of the Niswonger Children’s Network. “Bringing services and access to our region, interconnected through our health system and children’s network, is a saving grace for so many families. Not only are their children receiving the care they need, but by having that care close to home, they’re able to stay local, stay together and spend more time enjoying childhood — and less time traveling for healthcare.”

Programming will be broadcast live on four of Holston Valley Broadcasting Corporation’s radio stations (98.5 WTFM, 95.9 The Hog WRZK, Classic Hits 102.7 WVEK, and ESPN Tri-Cities) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

Phone bank teams made up of volunteers will be set up in the lobby of Niswonger Children’s Hospital, and they will receive and make calls for donations during the radiothon — interested donors can call 855-611-KIDS (5437) to make their pledges. Donations can also be accepted at any time by visiting www.niswongerchildrensradiothon.org or texting KITE to 24365.