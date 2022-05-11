Racks by the Tracks to bring BBQ, beer and thousands of people to Kingsport

Thousands of people will populate downtown Kingsport, Tennessee, for one of the city’s most highly attended events Saturday at the 14th Annual Racks by the Tracks festival.

Racks by the Tracks, held at the Kingsport Farmers Market, is the largest one-day BBQ and beer-tasting festival in Northeast Tennessee, according to Frank Lett, the senior associate executive director at Visit Kingsport.

“I don’t know of another tasting event that has the number of beverages that we have available, especially in Northeast Tennessee,” Lett said. “I don’t think there’s anything that stacks up to it that’s a one-day festival.”

A turnout of 8,000 to 10,000 people is expected throughout the day, Lett said. The daylong festival, owned and operated by Visit Kingsport, kicks off at 9 a.m. with a 10K race followed by a 5K event.

Festival grounds open up at 11 a.m. with BBQ, food and drink vendors along Clinchfield Street. Access to the street vendors is free and open to the public.

At noon, gates open up to the concert area, where the first band, Gents & Liars, takes the stage at 1 p.m.

Eagles tribute band 7 Bridges hits the stage at 3 p.m., and the festival culminates with Aerosmith tribute band Pandora’s Box beginning at 6 p.m.

Beer, seltzer and wine tastings run from 2 to 6 p.m.

Concert tickets and tasting tickets are available at the festival gate, online or at any Food City store.

Attendees of the family-friendly event are encouraged to bring a chair for the concert area, which will also have beverage vendors. No coolers, pop-up tents or pets are allowed.

Road closures and delays

The festival will close several Kingsport streets as early as Friday afternoon.

Clinchfield Street from West Center Street to Press Street closes Friday at 3 p.m. All lanes will be closed throughout the event into Saturday night.

The 10K and 5K races will mostly be held on the Kingsport Greenbelt but will also affect the following streets: Branch, Clay, Clinchfield, New, Press, Roller and West Sullivan.

Road closures for the races begin around 7 a.m. on Saturday but will be lifted after the races conclude.

Kingsport officials remind downtown travelers to expect temporary delays and to use caution.

Regular Farmers Market hours will resume May 18.

