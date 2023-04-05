BRISTOL, Tenn. — Race fans in this region are well aware of dirt track racing. Current venues like Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap or Wythe Raceway in Rural Retreat regularly fill their grandstands with fans attuned to the science, nuances and excitement dirt provides.

But for the fans, teams and drivers of NASCAR — generations removed from competing on anything besides asphalt or concrete — covering the wildly popular Bristol Motor Speedway with tons of East Tennessee red clay has been a science project of epic proportions.

Sunday night’s Food City Dirt Race represents the 493rd time NASCAR’s top series has raced on dirt. Of course the first 490 occurred between 1949 and 1970.

The responsibility of turning Bristol’s “Last Great Colosseum” into a functioning dirt track capable of providing hours of competitive, compelling racing using 3,400 pound vehicles is the responsibility of Steve Swift, Speedway Motorsports senior vice president of operations and development.

“Dirt is a different creature. It’s a science that I didn’t realize,” Swift recently told the Bristol Herald Courier. “We talk about asphalt tracks and concrete tracks and the science in the mixture … You get into dirt it’s a whole lot bigger science. How much moisture is in it? How many microbials are in there? You don’t want dead dirt.

“We have a guy in California we call Dr. Dirt who analyzes the dirt to make sure it has all the right properties that you’re looking for to hold onto moisture to make it last through a race,” Swift said.

Among the most stark differences are the machines themselves. Typical dirt late model race cars weigh about 2,300 pounds while sprint cars weigh about 1,200 pounds. So a A 30-car field of dirt late models weigh a combined 69,000 pounds may race an hour at most.

By contrast, the trucks and cars of NASCAR cross the scales at about 3,400 pounds apiece. A field of 36 represents 122,400 pounds competing for hours, which gives the surface a massive workout.

“Most dirt tracks in America do not have stock cars that weight we race in NASCAR on top of them. With the new Cup cars the heat comes out of the exhaust is really close to the surface where dirt cars the exhaust goes out higher. Well that expands the drying time on the track and makes it speed up tremendously. We’re putting a lot of heat on the track which dries the track out more, which makes it harder to keep dust down,” Swift said.

“We’ve learned a lot in three years. How to protect the concrete…the biggest piece is to protect the surface underneath. With the sawdust we install we take care of a lot of that protection,” Swift said. “We’ve figured out how to put dirt down that holds moisture so it doesn’t get too dry. We put it through the worst conditions a dirt track can face with those big heavy cars; a lot of cars for a lot of laps without a break to rework the track in between. Luckily we’ve been able to achieve that and hopefully this year will be better than last.”

Bristol initially installed a temporary dirt surface in 2000 and 2001, hosting dirt late models and sprint cars. The dirt idea arose again a few years ago, but this time it was for NASCAR.

‘I remember 2 ½ years ago, I remember Marcus [SMI President Smith] in the hallway. It was the fall race the year before we ran dirt and he was asking questions. ‘If we do dirt, do you seriously think we can make a legit dirt track?’ I said ‘Sir, we’ll do whatever you ask us to do and we’ll try to make it happen the best we can.’”

Once the decision was made, Swift knew he had to get up to speed quickly.

“I’d watched dirt but never really followed it. I visited a lot of local tracks, talked to a lot of local promoters at Volunteer Speedway, Wythe Speedway, 411 Speedway. Naturally at Las Vegas Motor Speedway we’ve had a dirt track and at Charlotte Motor Speedway where we run the World Finals. But to create it here and deal with East Tennessee red clay, not Charlotte clay or Las Vegas Caliche.

“The first year you talk to these promoters and they’ve got notebooks that are 30 years old. We never paid attention to humidity and dewpoint at a certain level. We paid attention to rain and radars, but we never got into the nitty-gritty of what’s the dewpoint, where is the humidity. That has really helped us,” Swift explained.

In 2021, heavy rains washed out both Saturday and Sunday programs, forcing BMS to run both NASCAR divisions on Monday afternoon with minimal time for track prep in between. Putting 400 laps on the track with the sun out and warm afternoon temperatures made for a dusty show won by Martin Truex Jr., in trucks and Joey Logano in the Food City Dirt Race.

In 2022 both races ran on their scheduled nights, the track retained moisture and drivers agreed the competition was keener. Chase Briscoe tried a last lap, last corner slide job on leader Tyler Reddick and spun both cars and allowed Kyle Busch to slip by for the victory.

“We know what this dirt does now, a little better than we did year one. We know how much moisture to add to it, how atmospheric pressures are going to affect it. The meteorologist is always important at a race track but they’re really important here,” Swift said. “Now we ask ‘what’s the dewpoint?’ I don’t care what the percentage is, where will the dewpoint be when it stops raining? How will the humidity levels be after it stops raining? Those are questions we never asked before on asphalt or concrete. It never really mattered but it makes a lot of difference now.

“So that playbook of knowing what to do, how to get the dirt back dry quicker, how to get the moisture right, has definitely grown. We’ve got a great team with BCS Construction and they’ve been an integral part. We’ve got the same exact guys from year one that are on the same exact pieces of equipment that are here today. Everybody knows the routine. You’re not trying to learn and teach so everything runs much smoother,” Swift said.

Reinstalling the temporary dirt surface began in January and was completed in March by a crew of about 14 workers. Eight people will be working to prepare the track during the race weekend, Swift said.

“We had a lovely winter season – not much snow – but lots of rain so it’s been tougher this year to get the dirt down. Through the process of having two years under our belts we’ve worked out a lot of kinks and know how to make things happen but it has been a bit more trying to get the dirt ready for the race,” he said.

Additionally, the track has hosted just one day of competition prior to this weekend, compared to multiple weeks of action during the previous two years. Swift doesn’t anticipate that will impact this weekend.

“No,” he said when asked if it will make a difference. “ The reason we like to do that is if we’ve got any soft spots or trouble spots that we need to look for. That’s as much a benefit to us for NASCAR weekend to have at least one event prior to. It gives us a good feel about what the track is going to do and gives us time to react and repair any trouble spots.”

Track preparation operations will continue throughout all three days of activity. Throughout this weekend, once the heavy equipment operators prepare the surface, a series of “packer cars” will run around the track to seal the surface. Closer to race time, a handful of dirt late models will be used to further run in the racing surface. Those same steps will occur prior to Friday’s practice sessions, Saturday’s heat race qualifying and both the Weather Guard Truck Race and the Food City Dirt Race on Sunday.

Fans and drivers can expect a track very similar to last year, Swift said.

“Our track will be very similar to last year. We didn’t make any changes to the profile. The drivers were pretty happy with the profile of the track so we’ve got some of the progressive banking in there which makes for a wider race track, a lot more action like we saw last year. Naturally, with dirt tracks, they change. It changes through practices and heat races,” he said.

It requires about 2,300 truckloads, or 23,000 yards of dirt to cover the Bristol surface. While the track has been reusing the same dirt every year, they always need more.

“You would think it would stay the same but we always come up about 30 to 50 truckloads light — that’s about 250 to 300 yards of dirt,” he said noting the race cars and support vehicles take some home and much of it settles on the grandstands, roofs and other surfaces each race.

Swift, a Sullivan County native who has been involved in the revitalization of North Wilkesboro Speedway, the Circuit of the Americas in Texas, the Charlotte Roval and any number of other SMI projects said the work is rewarding.

“The last three years has been exciting; a lot of new things. With what NASCAR has become in the last little bit — all the different things we’re trying new for the fans — we’re trying to do the things the fans are requesting and what the competitors can support. We’ve been a big piece of that,” Swift said.

“Through this process the dirt has been really cool, to really see where our roots of racing came from. Dirt racing is fun. To watch those cars and what those cars do, to see cars sliding. We’re so used to seeing — on asphalt or concrete — downforce and dirty air,” he said. “When you watch dirt racing, all that goes out the window. There’s dirty air but its clay particles, not the wake the car in front of you is making. It’s fun to see what these drivers can do and its really fun to watch the talent in our sport and how they can adapt to different circumstances.”

Editor’s note: In addition to his duties at the Bristol Herald Courier, McGee also serves as the senior public address announcer at Bristol Motor Speedway.