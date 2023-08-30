JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Appalachia Service Project will hold its seventh annual Race to Build event during the Bass Pro Shops Night Race Weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway, Sept. 14-16, to build three homes for local Tri-Cities families.

ASP will construct these three new homes for a veteran family and two other families living in the Tri-Cities area, according to a written statement.

Three college teams, Tennessee College of Applied Technology, Kent State University, and University of Nebraska, will compete over three days to complete the fastest, safest, and most accurate construction of these new homes. The schools will also be competing for scholarship awards for their construction programs.

Following their completion, ASP will present the homes to Anthony Adragna, Larry and Ginger Casey, and Teresa Herrmann.

U.S. Army veteran Anthony, who served courageously in Operation Desert Storm, lives with ongoing disabilities from combat injuries. Despite using limited resources to repair his older home's roof and siding after returning from war, the house deteriorates faster than he can afford to fix. Given Anthony's dedicated service, providing him with a new, warm, safe, and dry home is a just and fitting way to honor his commitment to our country, according to the statement.

Larry and Ginger Casey face the daunting challenge of managing their disabilities in a severely deteriorated 83-year-old home. Its poor condition includes sagging floors, an unstable foundation, leaking roof, and inadequate insulation. The Caseys need essential handicap modifications for daily activities. A new home for the Caseys will provide a much-improved quality of life and help sustain their overall well-being.

After caring for her ailing mother, who has now passed, Teresa Herrmann remains in her 1945 childhood home. Due to her disability and limited income, repairs have become nearly impossible. The home faces multiple challenges: leaking roof, mold growth, fallen gutters, and a cracked foundation. Herrmann’s burden is intensified by the lack of adequate heating and cooling, relying on space heaters and blankets. A new home will enable her to host her children, improve her health, and address other essential needs like transportation, ultimately enhancing her quality of life.

These three families currently experiencing housing instability will receive their ASP homes mortgage-free. ASP selects these recipients through a careful home review process and is honored to give back to the local community by providing stable housing to these families during this event.

This event will be held outside of the Bristol Motor Speedway track from Sept. 14-16. Construction will begin at 10 a.m. on Sept. 14, and will conclude at 4 p.m. on Sept. 16, with a closing ceremony honoring the families before the Bass Pro Shops Night Race begins.