Race provides preview of 25th annual Speedway in Lights event

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Speedway Children’s Charities is holding its Food City Speedway in Lights 5K on Sunday, Nov. 7, beginning at 6 p.m.

This annual 5K run/walk takes participants through a Christmas wonderland of twinkling lights and a Christmas themed Bristol Motor Speedway.

The race provides a preview of the annual Speedway in Lights event.

The 5K ends inside Bristol Motor Speedway at a Christmas themed after-party sponsored by HomeTrust Bank. This fan-favorite event will benefit children in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

Registration is $35 per person for adults. Kids 12 and under pay $20.

For more information on SCC’s winter events at Bristol Motor Speedway, visit www.SpeedwayCharities.org/Bristol.

Celebrating its milestone 25th anniversary, The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights, the largest annual fundraiser for SCC-Bristol, runs from Friday, Nov. 12, through Saturday, Jan. 1. The event costs $20 for cars from Sunday through Thursday and $25 per car on Friday and Saturday nights. As always, a sizeable portion of the proceeds from The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights benefits SCC in its longstanding mission to support numerous children’s organizations in the 18-county area surrounding Bristol Motor Speedway.

For more, call 423-989-6975 or email betsy@bristolmotorspeedway.