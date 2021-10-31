 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Race provides preview of 25th annual Speedway in Lights event
0 comments
top story

Race provides preview of 25th annual Speedway in Lights event

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
BHC 11052020 Speedway in Lights Prep 02

In this file photo, BMS employees install Christmas lights along pit road for last year’s Speedway in Lights. Celebrating its milestone 25th anniversary, The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights will run from Friday, Nov. 12, through Saturday, Jan. 1. The event benefits Speedway Children’s Charities.

 David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Speedway Children’s Charities is holding its Food City Speedway in Lights 5K on Sunday, Nov. 7, beginning at 6 p.m.

This annual 5K run/walk takes participants through a Christmas wonderland of twinkling lights and a Christmas themed Bristol Motor Speedway.

The race provides a preview of the annual Speedway in Lights event.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The 5K ends inside Bristol Motor Speedway at a Christmas themed after-party sponsored by HomeTrust Bank. This fan-favorite event will benefit children in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

Registration is $35 per person for adults. Kids 12 and under pay $20.

For more information on SCC’s winter events at Bristol Motor Speedway, visit www.SpeedwayCharities.org/Bristol.

Celebrating its milestone 25th anniversary, The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights, the largest annual fundraiser for SCC-Bristol, runs from Friday, Nov. 12, through Saturday, Jan. 1. The event costs $20 for cars from Sunday through Thursday and $25 per car on Friday and Saturday nights. As always, a sizeable portion of the proceeds from The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights benefits SCC in its longstanding mission to support numerous children’s organizations in the 18-county area surrounding Bristol Motor Speedway.

For more, call 423-989-6975 or email betsy@bristolmotorspeedway.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How the weather may affect your trick-or-treating

Watch Now: Related Video

How the weather may affect your trick-or-treating

Watch Now: Related Video

How the weather may affect your trick-or-treating

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts