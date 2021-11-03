Race Against Hunger fundraiser begins at Food City stores

Food City’s annual Race Against Hunger campaign starts today and continues until Nov. 30th, with 100% of the proceeds going toward local hunger relief organizations.

Contributions of $1, $3 or $5 can be made at checkout, with every dollar amounting to six meals, according to a news release.

Food City customers who use their ValuCard to contribute will be entered into a competition to win their choice of a season package at Bristol Motor Speedway or have a $2,500 donation made to a charity of their choice.