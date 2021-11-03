 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Race Against Hunger fundraiser begins at Food City stores
0 comments

Race Against Hunger fundraiser begins at Food City stores

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
BHC logo square

Food City’s annual Race Against Hunger campaign starts today and continues until Nov. 30th, with 100% of the proceeds going toward local hunger relief organizations.

Contributions of $1, $3 or $5 can be made at checkout, with every dollar amounting to six meals, according to a news release.

Food City customers who use their ValuCard to contribute will be entered into a competition to win their choice of a season package at Bristol Motor Speedway or have a $2,500 donation made to a charity of their choice.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts