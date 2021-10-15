 Skip to main content
Rabies vaccination clinics scheduled
Rabies vaccination clinics scheduled

  • Updated
Rabies vaccination clinics will be held Saturday, Oct. 23, and Sunday, Oct. 24, in Buchanan, Dickenson and Russell counties.

Dr. F.B. Gent II will offer the vaccinations Saturday, Oct. 23, at Council Schools (Route 80) at 7 a.m.; E&S Grocery (Birchleaf) at 8:45 a.m.; Vansant Church of Christ (1383 Lover’s Gap Road) 11 a.m.; New Riverview School (Route 460) at 1:15 p.m.; Mike Rasnake’s Store at Drill (Route 624) at 3 p.m.; Honaker Elementary School (Route 67) at 3:45 p.m.; Belfast School (646 Belfast School Road) at 5:45 p.m. and Elk Garden School (Route 80 and U.S. 19) at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 24, vaccinations are scheduled for Cleveland Park along Clinch River at 12:30 p.m.; St. Paul Pizza Plus at 2 p.m. and Castlewood Schools at 3:30 p.m.

Doctors will come to your vehicle to give the shots. The cost is $10 for one-year rabies shots and $20 for three-year rabies shots. If pets have not previously had the rabies vaccine, only one-year rabies shots can be given.

