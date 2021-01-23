 Skip to main content
Pursuit results in arrests in Washington County
Pursuit results in arrests in Washington County

Two people face charges following a pursuit in Washington County, Virginia, on Thursday.

Reschard Felder, 36, of Amarillo, Texas, has been charged with felony elude, resisting arrest/fleeing law enforcement, felony destruction of property, felony grand larceny and reckless driving. John Branson, of Glade Spring, has been charged with possession of Schedule I or II narcotics.

A Pontiac Grand Am, which was reported stolen out of Texas, on Glenbrook Avenue was swerving and crossing over the center lane, according to a news release. A pursuit ensued, traveling on Interstate 81 and exiting onto Enterprise Road.

The driver then turned onto Hillman Highway traveling at speeds reaching 70 miles per hour before driving onto the campus of Emory & Henry College, the release states. The driver traveled through the grass and on the sidewalks of the campus. Deputies said there were no pedestrians or traffic on campus. The driver then wrecked into several picnic tables and flower pots, damaging the outside of a building, the WCSO said.

The vehicle then traveled through a creek, when the passenger, Branson, got out of the vehicle while it was in motion, the release states. The deputy took Branson, who had 2.5 grams of methamphetamine in his possession, into custody, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The driver continued to drive through the grass back onto Itta Bena Road continuing toward I-81 south. He then made an erratic turn onto the on-ramp at mile marker 24, where the WCSO said he was unable to maintain control of the vehicle at the bottom of the ramp, and he wrecked into the on-ramp embankment and ditch area, the release states.

Deputies said the driver exited the back passenger side seat and fled on foot toward the interstate. A deputy eventually took him into custody.

Felder is being held without bail at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon. Branson was released.

Local News

Ballad Health to cease providing COVID vaccine in Tennessee

After today, Ballad Health will no longer provide COVID-19 vaccines for the public in Tennessee, the health system announced Thursday. The company said changes in policy related to allocation and distribution of vaccines by the Tennessee Department of Health is resulting in the changes.

