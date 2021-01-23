Pursuit results in arrests in Washington County

Two people face charges following a pursuit in Washington County, Virginia, on Thursday.

Reschard Felder, 36, of Amarillo, Texas, has been charged with felony elude, resisting arrest/fleeing law enforcement, felony destruction of property, felony grand larceny and reckless driving. John Branson, of Glade Spring, has been charged with possession of Schedule I or II narcotics.

A Pontiac Grand Am, which was reported stolen out of Texas, on Glenbrook Avenue was swerving and crossing over the center lane, according to a news release. A pursuit ensued, traveling on Interstate 81 and exiting onto Enterprise Road.

The driver then turned onto Hillman Highway traveling at speeds reaching 70 miles per hour before driving onto the campus of Emory & Henry College, the release states. The driver traveled through the grass and on the sidewalks of the campus. Deputies said there were no pedestrians or traffic on campus. The driver then wrecked into several picnic tables and flower pots, damaging the outside of a building, the WCSO said.

The vehicle then traveled through a creek, when the passenger, Branson, got out of the vehicle while it was in motion, the release states. The deputy took Branson, who had 2.5 grams of methamphetamine in his possession, into custody, according to the Sheriff’s Office.