Pure Salmon constructing facility in SW Va.; $228M project to bring 200 jobs

The company hopes to bring more than 200 permanent jobs to the area, a lot of them in production. The process will start with eggs and proceed to harvest and sale. The work will be done in an uncontaminated environment with complete biosecurity.

“The growing of the salmon is where most of the infrastructure comes from, and the more labor intensive part is in the processing,” Inskeep said. The company’s information said the salmon would be fully traceable from egg to plate. “Just like a farm, the operation will be 24 (hours) a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year,” Inskeep said.

The company is holding a vendor outreach event for the construction phase of the work Oct. 5.

“We intend to take the 20,000 pounds of stone salvaged, crush it and use it in the road. We spent the summer seeing where the buildings could go, how much material we had to move and working hard to get ahead,” Inskeep said.

The first two years will be construction.

“From egg to harvest salmon take about 22 months, so the target date to begin operation is 2023,” he said.

The plant is scheduled to be fully operational by 2024-2025. He explained the site is more than a fish hatchery since the product will start as an egg and leave ready for sale.