BRISTOL, Tenn. — More than a month after NASCAR banned Confederate flags from its events, a small airplane flew one over Bristol Motor Speedway on Wednesday afternoon as thousands gathered for the country’s largest in-person sports event in months.
The symbol was also visible on the products sold at some vendors outside the track and as a series of trucks displaying the flags paraded past the track just before the NASCAR All-Star Race kicked off Wednesday evening.
The flag has long appeared at NASCAR events, with supporters often saying they show it in support of southern pride or heritage.
But as the country grapples with systemic racism in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, many institutions, including NASCAR, have reconsidered displaying a flag that also represents a society that fought to uphold slavery and that many still see as a symbol of white supremacy.
NASCAR banned the flag last month after Bubba Wallace, NASCAR’s only Black full-time driver, said Confederate flags should have “no place” at races.
“The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry,” NASCAR said in a June 10 statement announcing the ban.
“Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special.”
Still, some have pushed back against the ban.
A plane made headlines last month when it circled the Talladega Superspeedway with a banner that featuring the Confederate flag and a message reading, “Defund NASCAR.”
A web address for the Sons of Confederate Veterans — a Columbia, Tennessee-based group that claimed responsibility for the similar plane display in Alabama — was listed on the one that flew above Bristol.
The contact listed as the organization’s “commander-in-chief” did not return an inquiry Friday.
When asked about the Confederate symbols visible outside the stadium in Bristol, a NASCAR spokesman declined comment beyond previously related statements.
A spokesman for Bristol Motor Speedway did not return an inquiry about the flags this week.
Separately, a spokesman for Speedway Motorsports, which owns the Bristol track, said the incidents occurred off BMS property and he declined further comment.
This week also saw a peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration outside BMS following the race. About two dozen people participated in the event, which was organized by an anti-racist advocacy coalition called “Justice 4 the Next Generation.”
The Rev. Greg Drumwright, a Greensboro, North Carolina-based minister, founded the coalition. He said in an interview Friday that the group in Bristol included members from Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.
He said coalition members also attended the Talladega race and part of the group’s work is focused on making NASCAR more welcoming to people of color. That means NASCAR needs to go beyond banning Confederate symbols to take steps that improve diversity and inclusion within its ranks and fan base, Drumwright said.
“While the officials in NASCAR are working to diversify the sport, there’s a lot of work that went undone for decades and the residue and the stigma of that is still very much glued to the sport itself,” Drumwright said.
An estimated 22,000 fans filed into BMS on Wednesday, although the track implemented a number of social distancing measures and a mask requirement due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As Drumwright looked around the crowd, he said he only saw a handful of people of color.
“If NACSAR wants to expand … its fan base to include more African Americans, then they have to think deeply into what that requires of them and we want to be there to help with that conversation,” he said.
The 40-year-old minister has previously met with two NASCAR officials, but said he hopes the group will be able to meet with NASCAR President Steve Phelps.
Even though Confederate flags weren’t visibly present in the stands Wednesday, Drumwright said the attitudes behind the symbol still remained.
“If it’s in the air, it’s on the ground,” Drumwright said. “It’s a policy that keeps that flag out of the stands, but people carry that flag. Those flags don’t carry themselves. Those flags don’t display themselves. People funded those two planes at Talladega and Bristol to fly that flag and those are the same people that occupy those stands and so if it’s in the air, it’s on the ground, too.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.