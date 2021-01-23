Prosecutors reviewing new information in 2018 Hog Wild murder case

Murder charges are still pending against a Bristol man following a fatal shooting in 2018 at the Hog Wild Saloon in Kingsport as prosecutors review new information.

William Newkirk Jr., 19, faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

He is accused of killing Brett Rodgers II at the bar on March 2, 2018. He was also accused of shooting Tony Nguyen, who survived.

Newkirk appeared via Zoom video conferencing Friday before Sullivan County Judge Jim Goodwin. The case was rescheduled for this spring.

“I am not sure if we will resolve the case or not at this point,” Sullivan County Assistant District Attorney Teresa A. Nelson told the Bristol Herald Courier. “But the defense has provided some information that they have asked us to consider.”

During the hearing, Nelson said prosecutors are considering the information, shared prior to the hearing by defense attorney Andrew Gibbons, and will discuss the information with the victim’s family.

Neither the defense nor prosecutors would release the information to the public.