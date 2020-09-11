Proposed Sullivan jail expansion could trigger property tax hike

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — At its Thursday work session, the Sullivan County Commission sharply debated a proposal for a $72 million expansion of the county jail that could trigger a 15-cent property tax hike if approved. The proposal came just a few weeks after the commission passed a new budget that did not include any tax increases.
The proposal, which multiple county commissioners said they hadn’t been expecting so soon after the budget was passed, was presented by architects from design firms Michael Brady Inc., or MBI, and TreanorHL. The architects said they have been working over the course of the year to finalize a study that could help the county decide whether to expand its chronically overcrowded jail or build a new one.
The architects pitched an expansion that would begin with adding a large extension — one that could hold 560 new beds — to the back of the main jail building. That phase alone would cost approximately $72 million, according to their estimate. They also presented optional second and third phases of construction that would add even more beds and new courts to the facility, which they said could take place much later.
Moving forward with the proposal would require the County Commission to commit to a $72 million bond, which Mayor Richard Venable said would probably require them to increase the property tax rate by 15 cents — to $2.72 per $100 of assessed value. While the commission already set the county’s tax rates in the budget that was passed several weeks ago, the rates could still be increased before the end of September, when the official tax rates have to be sent out to property owners.
Venable said that the county was in a “tight schedule” to change the tax rate before that end-of-month deadline, but he said it was a good moment to commit to the bond because interest rates are currently so low.
“We’re at a unique time, in my opinion … when all the stars are getting aligned,” Venable said. “I think we need to lock in this price right now.”
Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said that if the proposed expansion is not approved, the jail could risk losing its certification from the Tennessee Corrections Institute (TCI) and continue to face overcrowding issues.
“It’s the most unattractive money you’ll ever spend. I know that,” Cassidy said. “But … we’re running out of things to tell TCI. They’re getting tired of hearing that we’re doing this or doing that [small thing].”
Several county commissioners expressed support for going ahead with the bond and the property tax hike it would cause, arguing that waiting any longer would probably cost the county more money along with the jail’s certification.
“Are you going to spend money on a jail, or are you going to spend money on lawsuits?” Commissioner Dwight King said. “We’ve kind of been backed in a corner.”
But the proposal’s advocates met a chorus of opposition and hesitation from other county commissioners.
Commissioner Colette George said that, while she knew an improved jail was in the works, she hadn’t heard anything about it for months and had not been expecting to face a decision about it immediately after ironing out the new fiscal year budget.
“I know the benefit of putting things out to bond right now,” George said. “But it’s a lot of money. It’s a lot to ask our taxpayers. … I’m just being surprised. This is my surprise.”
George, Commissioner Mark Hutton and several others also said they wanted a better sense of how much the jail would actually cost — not just an estimate — and they were wary of raising taxes during the pandemic.
“I don’t think the $72 million [estimate] is enough,” Hutton said. “I think the cost is going to be higher. For the taxpayer, we need to be able to have some pretty solid numbers rather than just guesses and estimates.”
“The timing stinks,” Hutton added. “Because also [tonight], we’re talking about giving money to Second Harvest Food Bank because of people who don’t have enough to eat and are losing jobs. … Raising people’s taxes quickly — I don’t like that.”
The commission is expected to vote on the proposal at its monthly meeting next Thursday.
