Proposed Sullivan jail expansion could trigger property tax hike

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — At its Thursday work session, the Sullivan County Commission sharply debated a proposal for a $72 million expansion of the county jail that could trigger a 15-cent property tax hike if approved. The proposal came just a few weeks after the commission passed a new budget that did not include any tax increases.

The proposal, which multiple county commissioners said they hadn’t been expecting so soon after the budget was passed, was presented by architects from design firms Michael Brady Inc., or MBI, and TreanorHL. The architects said they have been working over the course of the year to finalize a study that could help the county decide whether to expand its chronically overcrowded jail or build a new one.

The architects pitched an expansion that would begin with adding a large extension — one that could hold 560 new beds — to the back of the main jail building. That phase alone would cost approximately $72 million, according to their estimate. They also presented optional second and third phases of construction that would add even more beds and new courts to the facility, which they said could take place much later.

Moving forward with the proposal would require the County Commission to commit to a $72 million bond, which Mayor Richard Venable said would probably require them to increase the property tax rate by 15 cents — to $2.72 per $100 of assessed value. While the commission already set the county’s tax rates in the budget that was passed several weeks ago, the rates could still be increased before the end of September, when the official tax rates have to be sent out to property owners.