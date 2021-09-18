Proposal banning farm equipment tax to get public hearing

ABINGDON, Va. — Washington County Commissioner of Revenue Mark Matney’s push to get rid of the county’s farm equipment tax is now headed for a public hearing.
“Take it to a public hearing and let the farmers have their voice,” Matney said at Tuesday’s meeting of the Washington County Board of Supervisors.
The public hearing is slated for the board’s Oct. 12 meeting.
This week, Matney made another plea to get rid of the tax after raising the subject in late August.
But board Chairman Dwayne Ball objected.
“I think it’s fundamentally unfair to other small businesses in our county,” Ball said. “It’s unfair to all the other businesses in the county to exempt out one group.”
This year, with bills due Nov. 1, Matney expects to collect about $136,000 from about 700 farmers who pay the tax on tractors, hay balers, four-wheelers and other equipment, Matney said.
Farm equipment is taxed at the same rate as personal property: $.1.70 per $100 of assessed value.
New equipment is taxed for 10 years, Matney said. He said earlier that means farmers hold onto equipment longer or buy older, used equipment to avoid continuing to pay the tax. That hurts local retailers, he said.
Matney asked that the farm equipment tax be abolished now so that no new assessments would take place Jan. 1 — for taxes in 2022, he said.
“I’m just trying to be fair to the farmers and do what I thought the good Lord was leading me to do,” Matney said.
Supervisor Randy Pennington said he wants to “help the farmers” but suggested eliminating this tax would be best done if the county’s budget experts could look at it.
Supervisor Mike Rush said he’s in favor of eliminating the tax, but removing it now seems “casual.”
No locality near Washington County charges such a tax, Matney said.
Across Virginia, 17 other counties charge a farm equipment tax: Charles City, Henry, Northumberland, Southampton, Sussex, Caroline, Accomack, Charlotte, Clarke, Essex, King and Queen, Middlesex, Northampton, Prince William, Rockingham, Richmond and Matthews.
A farm equipment tax is also charged in four cities: Chesapeake, Franklin, Harrisonburg and Fredericksburg.