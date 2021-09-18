Proposal banning farm equipment tax to get public hearing

ABINGDON, Va. — Washington County Commissioner of Revenue Mark Matney’s push to get rid of the county’s farm equipment tax is now headed for a public hearing.

“Take it to a public hearing and let the farmers have their voice,” Matney said at Tuesday’s meeting of the Washington County Board of Supervisors.

The public hearing is slated for the board’s Oct. 12 meeting.

This week, Matney made another plea to get rid of the tax after raising the subject in late August.

But board Chairman Dwayne Ball objected.

“I think it’s fundamentally unfair to other small businesses in our county,” Ball said. “It’s unfair to all the other businesses in the county to exempt out one group.”

This year, with bills due Nov. 1, Matney expects to collect about $136,000 from about 700 farmers who pay the tax on tractors, hay balers, four-wheelers and other equipment, Matney said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Farm equipment is taxed at the same rate as personal property: $.1.70 per $100 of assessed value.