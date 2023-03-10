BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – As we virtually flew out of the Tri-Cities Regional Airport in a flight simulator, Makenzie Estevan, spoke about what it has meant to have the opportunity to get the education she needs to enter the aviation workforce.

Estevan, who will soon graduate from Northeast State Community College’s aviation program, has been surrounded by pilots and airplanes her whole life

“My grandfather was a pilot and then he flew helicopters in the military. I actually live in an air park out towards Greenville. So, I’m kinda around airplanes all the time and my graduation present from high school was getting my private license,” Estevan said. “There’s really not a lot of schools like this around here, especially that offer a degree.”

Estevan was giving demonstrations in the flight simulator Friday as part of Girls in Aviation Day at the Aviation Technology Hangar located at the Tri-Cities Airport. She only 5% of the overall aviation workforce is female and she is proud to see more women showing an interest in the field.

“I’m actually the only girl in my class and the last class before me there’s also only one girl,” Estevan said. “It’s great that, with our new class that we have, that we have more girls here, because there's just not a lot of women in aviation.”

Richard Blevins, the director of aviation for Northeast State Community College, explained that his reason for starting the aviation program in 2015 is to provide kids in the area an avenue into a global industry in need of more mechanics, engineers and pilots.

“Our students, once they leave here, they're here for a year and a half. They leave here with an air frame and power plant license, which means they can go anywhere in the world and work,” Blevins said. “We're so short on mechanics [industry] our students are starting out at $102,000 a year guaranteed.”

For Blevins it was important that Girls in Aviation Day take place during World Women of Aviation Week.

“To recognize the significance of women in aviation that's why we wanted to have this here today. To show our children, our kids, young girls and ladies about what's available for them in a career in aviation,” Blevins said. “Girls can do everything in aviation that men can do and that's what we're trying to encourage.”

There are currently 34 students enrolled in Northeast State Community College’s aviation program with another 50 on the waiting list.

Janice Pelletti, who is a member of the Appalachian Aviatrixes -- the local chapter of the Organization of Women Pilots (OWP) -- spoke to the young women who showed up to the days event about the various resources and scholarships that are available to them through the OWP, should they decide to pursue a career in aviation.

“The problem is young women just don't think about going in aviation. It's just not out there in the mainstream. So we're trying to get to some of these young ladies, before they find a career doing something else, to think about aviation as a career because it's a great way to make a living,” Pelletti said.