Prisoner sentenced in strangulation of cellmate

WISE, Va. — A Southwest Virginia prisoner will serve 20 more years behind bars after being found guilty of murder and strangulation in the death of a cellmate.

William A. Saunders, 52, who is currently incarcerated at Red Onion State Prison, was sentenced Friday in Wise County Circuit Court.

Back in December, a jury found Saunders guilty of second-degree murder and strangulation. On Friday, the court imposed a 20-year sentence for murder and five years for strangulation. The sentences will run concurrently. He’s already serving a life sentence for prior convictions, including murder.

Saunders attacked his cellmate, Donald Wayne Gary, in 2018, the Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney said in a news release Friday.

During the investigation by the Special Investigations Unit of the Virginia Department of Corrections, Saunders admitted to weaponizing a pair of pants and using them to violently strangle the victim, the release states.

A pair of burgundy pants was found tightly wrapped around Gary’s neck. The medical examiner confirmed Gary died from asphyxia due to strangulation and that the internal injuries suffered by Gary were severe, the release said.