BRISTOL, Va. — The Historic Preservation Award Committee for the city of Bristol, Virginia, is seeking nominations for the its 2023 award.

This is the program’s tenth year awarding properties and their owners and the deadline for nominations has been extended to April 15.

The purpose of the award program is to recognize and honor property owners and developers who engage in preservation and maintenance projects on properties located in the city of Bristol, Virginia.

The committee plans to award one property in each of the city's five designated historic districts: Euclid Avenue, Solar Hill, Virginia Hill, Bristol Warehouse and Bristol downtown commercial historic district.

Properties located outside of these historic districts, but within the city limits, are eligible for a Citywide Historic Preservation Award nomination.

“Restoration and long-term maintenance of residential and commercial properties encourages revitalization and preserves the rich history, culture, and landscape of our city,” according to Catherine Brillhart, committee chair.

Properties are selected based on exterior appearance only.

The 2023 award recipients will be recognized in May 2023.

Nomination forms may be printed and mailed to city of Bristol, Virginia, Community & Economic Development Department, 300 Lee Street, Bristol, VA 24201. Forms may also be submitted directly online from the city’s website at www.bristolva.org. Self-nominations are accepted.

For additional information, contact Brillhart at cbrillhart100@yahoo.com or (276) 591-6952.