Prepared for growth: BTES project looks forward

The future addition of a new substation is preparing Bristol Tennessee Essential Services for growth.

In June 2021, officials broke ground on the new delivery point substation being constructed along Highway 394 near the Bristol Business Park. A $40 million investment between BTES and the Tennessee Valley Authority, the substation is a product of long-term planning.

“We currently have a very robust electric system, but we are always planning for the future with improvements to stay ahead of our customers' needs,” said BTES CEO Clayton Dowell. “We and TVA did a study and determined that additional power supply facilities are going to be necessary in the near future so that we can maintain the availability, reliability and resiliency of the electric power system for our customers.”

According to Dowell, the new substation will be the largest ever constructed by BTES. Their two stations in Blountville and Bluff City that connect with TVA are rated at 200 MVA, or megavolt-ampere, while the new station is rated for 500 MVA on its own, Dowell said.

“You can think of it like we are essentially doubling the electric capacity for the BTES service area by constructing this one station,” Dowell said. “It's not that we need that full capacity today, but it does provide the ability for us to have more coverage if one of the other stations has a problem, which happens rarely ... It plans for the future by building something that will provide a lot of future growth and capabilities for economic development and just general community growth for many years to come.”

Dowell added that the BTES electric system is in great position currently and reiterated that the project is more forward-looking.

“It's just future planning and allows us to do things that we wouldn't be able to do in the future if we don't take that into account today,” Dowell said. “We're in the business of long-range planning, and that usually means looking at 10, 20 and 30 year plans to make that happen effectively. This is just another part of that process for us.”

Dowell said that most of the site preparation work is complete and that the substation is projected to be in service by August 2025.

TVA is building over 14 miles of new power lines as part of the project.