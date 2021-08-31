Positivity rates rise in region

“As our hospitals struggle to keep up with this increased volume of patients, we continue to ask Tennesseans to get vaccinated and wear masks in public until our case numbers are significantly lower.”

Statewide, there were nearly 900 patients in intensive care units with well over half — 580 — on ventilators. There were 66 pediatric patients statewide. The 892 ICU total surpasses the record of 796 established in January, as does the 580 on ventilators for the previous record of 477. The previous record number of pediatric patients was 43, set earlier this month.

There were over 1,500 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Virginia hospitals Monday with 432 in intensive care units, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

Perhaps just as concerning, this region’s seven-day testing positivity rating jumped to 18.5% Monday — meaning nearly one in five people tested for novel coronavirus in the past week has the disease. That is a 3 percentage point increase in just three days. The region’s average hasn’t been that high since late January. Health officials say less than 5% is needed to limit community spread.