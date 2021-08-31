Positivity rates rise in region

Ballad Health System officials revealed Monday they are treating more than 670 COVID-19 patients with more than 300 in its hospitals.
On Monday, Ballad reported 311 COVID-positive inpatients — the highest total since Jan. 13 — with another 20 awaiting test results. Last week, Ballad officials predicted they would have between 300 and 400 inpatients this week with the likelihood of up to 500 by mid-September, and so far they are on track.
The system record of COVID inpatients was 361, set Jan. 5.
The system is treating an additional 356 less severe COVID positive patients through its Safer at Home telehealth monitoring program — for a record total of 676 COVID patients.
Of those 311 inpatients, 73 are being treated in intensive care units — just four away from the record of 77 established Dec. 29 — and 52 are on ventilators. That equals the system’s pandemic record for patients on life support. There are 10 pediatric COVID patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital, also a new one-day record.
Those increases reflect what is occurring across Tennessee, which established new records last Friday, according to a statement from the Tennessee Hospital Association.
Seven-Day COVID-19 Testing Positivity Rate: NE Tenn.
|Location
|Positivity Rate
|Carter
|30%
|Cocke
|22.4%
|Greene
|19.8%
|Hamblen
|26.3%
|Hancock
|25.3%
|Hawkins
|17.5%
|Johnson
|12.3%
|Sullivan
|21.5%
|Unicoi
|22.3%
|Washington
|23.6%
|Northeast Tennessee
|22.1%
Seven-Day COVID-19 Testing Positivity Rate: SW Va.
|Location
|Positivity Rate
|Bristol
|15.6%
|Buchanan
|3.5%
|Dickenson
|10.3%
|Lee
|8.6%
|Norton
|8%
|Russell
|11.2%
|Scott
|16.1%
|Smyth
|11.2%
|Tazewell
|8.6%
|Washington
|14.7%
|Wise
|8.7%
|Wythe
|18.1%
|Southwest Virginia
|11.2%
“Hospitalizations are approaching our daily hospitalizations peak from early 2021 of 3,314,” according to the organization. “As of Friday, there were just under 3,100 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Unfortunately, we have surpassed our previous peaks in three areas — ICU patients, vent patients and pediatric hospitalizations.
“As our hospitals struggle to keep up with this increased volume of patients, we continue to ask Tennesseans to get vaccinated and wear masks in public until our case numbers are significantly lower.”
Statewide, there were nearly 900 patients in intensive care units with well over half — 580 — on ventilators. There were 66 pediatric patients statewide. The 892 ICU total surpasses the record of 796 established in January, as does the 580 on ventilators for the previous record of 477. The previous record number of pediatric patients was 43, set earlier this month.
There were over 1,500 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Virginia hospitals Monday with 432 in intensive care units, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
Perhaps just as concerning, this region’s seven-day testing positivity rating jumped to 18.5% Monday — meaning nearly one in five people tested for novel coronavirus in the past week has the disease. That is a 3 percentage point increase in just three days. The region’s average hasn’t been that high since late January. Health officials say less than 5% is needed to limit community spread.
While 18.5% is the average, many counties are much higher. Carter County checked in at 30% Monday, Sullivan County — which is adding an average of 146 new cases per day over the past two weeks — was at 21.5%, and Washington County was 23.6%, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
There were more than 7,900 active cases across those 10 Northeast Tennessee counties, including more than 1,900 in Sullivan and over 1,400 in Washington, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
In Southwest Virginia, border localities had many of the region’s highest rates, with Bristol, Virginia at 15.6%, Scott County at 16.1% and Washington County at 14.7%, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Wythe County had the highest rate in Southwest Virginia at 18.1%. Five localities remained in single digits with Buchanan County the lowest at 3.5%.
