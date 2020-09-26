Portion of downtown Bristol hotel construction site collapses

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A portion of the future Holiday Inn building under construction in downtown Bristol collapsed Friday night.

The Bristol Tennessee Fire Department was called to the site near the intersection of State Street and Volunteer Parkway after 8 p.m. Incident commander Harry Miller said they received a call from people at a nearby restaurant about a building that had collapsed.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered that about a quarter of the future hotel collapsed, sending mangled metal to the ground. The collapse appeared to have primarily damaged the middle of the eastern-facing façade.

Firefighters and police officers quickly went around the site to make sure no one was inside. Miller said no construction crew members were on site, but they wanted to make sure no other people were present. Nobody was found.

It was still too early to determine what caused the collapse, Miller said. The construction company was on site to investigate. City building officials were also at the scene late Friday.

Ground for the new hotel broke in the summer of 2019. The hotel, once completed, will be seven stories, with a bar and restaurant, a full lounge at the top that will have a view of downtown Bristol, extra parking beyond what is needed for guests to help alleviate some of parking issues downtown and charging stations for electric cars. The hotel will have 141 rooms and had been expected to open by fall 2020.