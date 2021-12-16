Police search for man wanted on abduction, carjacking charges

The search continued Wednesday for a Piney Flats man charged in an abduction and carjacking Tuesday that started in Russell County and ended in Bristol.

Joshua Robert Coleman, 46, has been charged with abduction by force, use of a firearm in a violent felony, possession of a firearm by a felon, carjacking, domestic assault, attempted strangulation, possession of a firearm while under protective order and robbery, according to the Bristol Virginia Police Department and Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, Bristol police responded to the parking lot of Aldi’s at 720 Merchants Trace in the Exit 5 area, where they found a woman who escaped from her vehicle. The woman said Coleman, her ex-boyfriend, held her hostage at gunpoint for several hours. Bristol detectives learned that the incident began in Lebanon, Virginia, according to Bristol Police Sgt. Steve Crawford.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office learned the woman was giving Coleman a ride from the Lebanon Walmart. When he got in the vehicle, however, he brandished a handgun and provided instructions for the woman to transport him and another woman, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The woman then took both to a mobile home in the 10300 block of Goose Creek Road in Washington County.

