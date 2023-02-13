UPDATE:

Police report Hannah Joyner was found safe on Tuesday morning.

BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Virginia Police Department is searching for 15-year-old Hannah Joyner.

She was last seen by her family at their Bristol Virginia home Tuesday at about 7 p.m. She was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a red and black Spiderman hooded sweatshirt.

Ms. Joyner is five-feet, seven-inches tall, 130 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She is autistic and has other medical needs.

If anyone has information on Ms. Joyner’s whereabouts please call the Bristol Virginia Police Department at 276-645-7400